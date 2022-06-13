Associations face ‘challenging decisions’ over rents amid cost of living crisis, warns Moody’s

In a note, Moody’s said last month’s £15bn government package to help tackle the cost of living crisis was overall “credit positive” for social housing landlords.

The agency said the measures – including £650 for those on means-tested benefits and a £400 energy bill discount – means social housing tenants will be less likely to fall into arrears.

“This will support stable operating cash flows for housing associations despite the pressure on household finances,” Moody’s said.

However, looking ahead, the agency said landlords will “still face challenging decisions over rent increases in April 2023” as inflation is expected to top 10%.