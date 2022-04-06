Associations need to borrow more than £21bn to deliver new homes over the next two years, predicts S&P

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Housing associations will need to borrow more than £21bn over the next two financial years amid uncertainty around high inflation and increasing interest rates, according to new research.
Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has made the borrowing forecast alongside a prediction that the annual growth in new builds will remain below pre-pandemic levels.
S&P predicts that the sector will deliver about 105,000 new homes over the next two years, which is about 5% lower than in the two years prior to the pandemic.
The main challenge facing the sector over the next few years, according to the ratings agency, remains balancing debt-funded development of new homes with the need to invest in existing stock.
S&P said: “We forecast that borrowing will cover a substantial part of the capital expenditure.
“The increase will be greatest in England, where grant funding is significantly lower and therefore the need for debt funding is greater than in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
“We estimate the sector would raise more than £21bn, both for [capital expenditure] and refinancing over the next two years.
“The sector, according to our estimates, would hold more than £116bn of debt by March 31 2024, up from the about £100bn we estimate for March 31 2022.”
S&P’s analysis shows that the need to invest in existing stock to fix building safety issues, alongside the government’s net zero agenda, will weaken profitability as the debt funding for the development of new homes will steadily increase debt.
However, S&P believes that the ability to service that debt through interest payments will continue to be comfortably met from non-sales earnings.
But it warns of increased risks because of higher inflation and slower economic growth, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.
The credit agency forecasts inflation to average at 6.3% for 2022, mainly due to the rise in global energy prices, which rose even higher when markets responded to Russia’s invasion.
S&P said: “For the social housing sector, we also note that materials and labour shortages may result in construction delays and cost overruns.
“As the affordable rents in the sector are increased with a lag based on the September [Consumer Price Index] the previous year.
“We think short-term costs are likely to rise more than rent revenues, which would likely dampen the sector’s profitability and debt service capacity over the next 12 months.
“We expect the capital markets to remain providers’ primary source of funding and estimate that by March 31 2022, public bonds and private placements would have overtaken bank loans as the main funding source.”
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