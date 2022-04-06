Associations need to borrow more than £21bn to deliver new homes over the next two years, predicts S&P

Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has made the borrowing forecast alongside a prediction that the annual growth in new builds will remain below pre-pandemic levels.

S&P predicts that the sector will deliver about 105,000 new homes over the next two years, which is about 5% lower than in the two years prior to the pandemic.

The main challenge facing the sector over the next few years, according to the ratings agency, remains balancing debt-funded development of new homes with the need to invest in existing stock.