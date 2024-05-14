Associations on lookout for new developers after collapse of £117m-turnover firm

ARJ Construction filed a notice to appoint an administrator at the end of April, leaving housing associations scrambling to find new developers for several projects already underway.

Sovereign Network Group (SNG), Southern Housing, Greatwell Homes and Dacorum Borough Council have all confirmed development has halted on sites ARJ was working on.

Projected completion dates for the sites before ARJ entered administration ranged from this summer to spring 2026.

ARJ’s most recent accounts reported a turnover of £117m for the year to 30 April 2023. The firm’s operating profit margin had dropped from 3.5% to 2.3% year on year.