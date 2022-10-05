Aster completes merger with disability charity

In an announcement, Aster said the merger, which was first announced in August, will enable the charity to draw on the association’s resources and protect its future.

Enham Trust, which provides housing, care and employment services for disabled people, will now be a subsidiary of Aster.

The deal will add 316 homes to Aster’s 35,000-strong portfolio, but the trust will retain its “name, heritage and charity status”.

The specialist provider is primarily based in Andover, Hampshire, but provides services across a wider region that includes Somerset, Wiltshire and Plymouth.