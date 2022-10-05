Aster completes merger with disability charity

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Large Southern housing association Aster has confirmed its tie-up with Hampshire-based specialist provider Enham Trust.
In an announcement, Aster said the merger, which was first announced in August, will enable the charity to draw on the association’s resources and protect its future.
Enham Trust, which provides housing, care and employment services for disabled people, will now be a subsidiary of Aster.
The deal will add 316 homes to Aster’s 35,000-strong portfolio, but the trust will retain its “name, heritage and charity status”.
The specialist provider is primarily based in Andover, Hampshire, but provides services across a wider region that includes Somerset, Wiltshire and Plymouth.
Bjorn Howard, chief executive of Aster, said: “The decision we have taken is about doing the right thing in challenging times. By working together, Enham Trust can draw on the larger resources and expertise of our group, protecting its 100-year legacy, and ensuring it can provide high-quality housing and care services across its communities into the future.”
Simon Williams, chief executive of Enham Trust, added: “The merger is the right move for the trust, our residents and the communities we serve.
“Aster is as passionate about Enham’s work as we are. The team there is committed to the long-term delivery of Enham’s purpose: supporting disabled people to live, work and enjoy life.”
This is Aster’s third successful merger in the past two years, having previously completed deals with Dorset-based East Boro Housing Trust in 2020 and London-based Central and Cecil earlier this year.
The association has a £2.4bn development plan to build 11,000 new homes by 2030.
In May, Aster appointed a new director of growth and strategic information in a bid to speed up the landlord’s expansion through partnerships.
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