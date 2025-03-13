Aster Group appoints first-ever chief of staff

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Aster Group has appointed its first chief of staff, who will directly support its group chief executive Bjorn Howard.
Dawn Fowler-Stevens, who was formerly the landlord’s chief strategy officer, has taken on the newly developed role, effective immediately.
The landlord said she will support Mr Howard to “drive the efficiency and effectiveness” of the group through its strategic priorities.
Ms Fowler-Stevens will also work closely with the rest of the executive board to “drive continuous transformation and growth across the group”, Aster said.
Mr Howard said: “Dawn has demonstrated an invaluable ability to foster collaboration and drive integrity both within our organisation and with external partners.
“We’re an ambitious business which, like others in our sector, has grown in terms of complexity, so we remain on a journey of constant transformation.”
He said that while the 37,000-landlord has never had a chief of staff before, “it is in our DNA to adapt and develop new roles when the moment is right”.
“Introducing this new strategic position further strengthens our leadership credentials and overall effectiveness, so we can achieve our objectives and deliver lasting benefits to our customers and communities,” Mr Howard added.
Ms Fowler-Stevens said: “This evolution of my existing role on the executive board will allow me to build upon the remit of connecting with the breadth of our people across our business. Critically, I’ll be making sure we continue to have a common golden thread that runs through everything we do.
“The development of the role reflects the great progress we’ve made as a business over the years. This is about us staying true to our core purpose of delivering social value and impact while preparing for the future.
“Ultimately, we need to be able to play our role in building as many new homes as possible to address this country’s enduring housing crisis as well as ensuring our existing homes and services are as sustainable as they can be.”
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