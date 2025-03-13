Aster Group appoints first-ever chief of staff

He said that while the 37,000-landlord has never had a chief of staff before, “it is in our DNA to adapt and develop new roles when the moment is right”.

“Introducing this new strategic position further strengthens our leadership credentials and overall effectiveness, so we can achieve our objectives and deliver lasting benefits to our customers and communities,” Mr Howard added.

Ms Fowler-Stevens said: “This evolution of my existing role on the executive board will allow me to build upon the remit of connecting with the breadth of our people across our business. Critically, I’ll be making sure we continue to have a common golden thread that runs through everything we do.

“The development of the role reflects the great progress we’ve made as a business over the years. This is about us staying true to our core purpose of delivering social value and impact while preparing for the future.

“Ultimately, we need to be able to play our role in building as many new homes as possible to address this country’s enduring housing crisis as well as ensuring our existing homes and services are as sustainable as they can be.”