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Aster set to merge with specialist provider

News01.08.22by Grainne Cuffe

Large Southern housing association Aster is set to merge with disability housing specialist Enham Trust. 

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In an announcement today, Aster said the merger – subject to consultation and final approval in autumn – will help secure the long-term future of the charity, which provides housing, care and employment services for disabled people. 

Wiltshire-based Aster owns and manages more than 35,000 homes across the South of England, while Hampshire-based Enham Trust owns more than 300 homes, including those for social rent, supported living and residential care services.

The housing association said the partnership would increase its net assets by £5m to £894m, based on the most recent audited financial statements of each organisation. 

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Bjorn Howard, chief executive of Aster, said: “The decision we have taken is about doing the right thing in challenging times. 

“By working together, Enham Trust could draw on the larger resources and expertise of our group, helping to ensure it could provide high-quality housing and care services across its communities into the future.”

He added that the charity is “driven by its belief that disabled people deserve to live full and happy lives and that their disability should not act as a barrier”. 

“With the support we are committed to providing Enham, I’m confident that this amazing charity would continue to thrive long into the future as part of Aster Group,” Mr Howard said.  

Simon Williams, chief executive of Enham Trust, said: “We’re excited that we are set to join Aster Group. The merger being proposed will mean we can do even more for our current and future residents and service users.”

Since 2019, Aster has completed mergers with East Boro Housing Trust and London-based care provider Central and Cecil

In May, Aster appointed a new director of growth and strategic information in a bid to speed up the association’s expansion through partnerships.  

Jordan Lister said at the time: “Aster is committed to doing more and doing it better, and we believe that working in partnership with others supports that ambition.”

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Housing Association/RPMergers and AcquisitionsSouth EastSouth West
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