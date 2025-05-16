Aster’s profits dip more than two-thirds as it posts £6.2m in revised costs from Vistry JV

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Aster Group reported a steep drop in its profits before tax in 2024-25, driven by an increase in costs for its joint venture with Vistry and the closure of its local government pension schemes.
The 37,000-home landlord posted profit before tax of £11.5m, down from £36.8m the previous year, it said in its unaudited trading update for the 12 months to 31 March 2025.
Aster made an underlying profit before tax of £41.4m, but incurred costs of £900,000 after house builder Vistry underestimated the total cost projections for a joint-venture development in Boorley Green, near Southampton.
This was due to “insufficient management capability and poor culture in the Vistry Group’s South Division, and non-compliance with the Vistry Group’s established commercial forecasting processes”, Aster said.
Vistry issued three profit warnings in the past six months after discovering that build costs on some major schemes had been understated.
Aster incurred £6.2m in total extra costs, with the remaining £5.3m spread across the two previous years.
There was also a one-off charge of £29m during 2024-25 for closing the housing association’s four local government pension schemes, though £27m of this was marked as a cessation actuarial gain, leading to a net expense of £2m.
Its turnover grew by 5% year on year, rising to £330.2m.
The landlord maintained its rate of completions year on year, with just a slight dip as they fell from 997 to 984. Of these, 863 homes were affordable and 121 were developed with its joint-venture partners. Aster said it has a contracted pipeline of 2,915 homes.
During the year, it completed its first zero-bills homes at Templegate in West Sussex, a £58m joint venture with Thakeham for 120 net zero-carbon homes.
Aster said it was on track to meet and exceed its goal of an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C for all its properties by 2030.
The landlord managed to save more than £3.6m in costs over the year and aims to save a further £5m over the next three years.
Its investment in existing homes was up slightly, from £106.2m to £110.9m, which was “slightly lower than budget due to the phasing and related underspend on planned works”.
“During the year, we have continued to experience high demand for response repairs, as well as providing additional investment in our housing stock,” Aster said.
Its underlying operating margin was 15.5%, unchanged from 2023-24, and its underlying social housing operating margin was 20.8%, down from 21.6% last year.
Sales of shared ownership homes and open market sale homes totalled 497 units, an increase of 7.6% year on year.
While Aster continues to experience “strong demand for shared ownership properties”, it added that sales during 2024-25 had been “slightly slower, and for a lower average share, than seen in previous years”. Despite this, staircasing sales “performed significantly over budget”.
Aster recently appointed its first chief of staff to support Bjorn Howard, its group chief executive.
Last year, its impairment costs rose by more than £3m, due to higher spending on maintenance and repairs over the winter.
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