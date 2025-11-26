Asylum accommodation to cost £15.3bn over next decade, OBR predicts

The cost of asylum accommodation is expected to rise to £15.3bn over the next decade, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) leaked forecast #UKHousing

The budget watchdog also highlighted the financial risks of the increasing demand for temporary accommodation, which continues to put pressure on council budgets.

The estimate has been revised up from the Home Office’s previous estimate of £4.5bn and is one of several financial risks for local authorities set out in the OBR’s forecast, which was accidentally published this morning ahead of chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget announcement.

The OBR said the cost of local authority housing services rose by an average of 20% per year between 2022-23 and 2024-25, far higher than the 8% annual growth in the cost of housing services in the five years up to 2022-23.

Councils in England spent a record £2.8bn on temporary accommodation last year, with the annual bill rising by 25% as the homelessness crisis deepens.

The OBR also pointed out that temporary accommodation costs for councils are likely to “continue to rise” if some refugees move from central government-funded asylum accommodation to housing provided by local authorities.

The Home Office’s current contracts with private providers expire in 2029, and last summer Angela Eagle, then the minister for border security, said this represented a chance to “evolve away from the system we are in”.