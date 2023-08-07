Asylum seekers face homelessness and destitution, we have to reform the system

It shines a light on a part of the asylum system that is often misunderstood, and highlights the systemic barriers, incompetence and injustice that can be central to a refused asylum claim. But it also suggests policy and practice changes that would dramatically improve the lives of people who receive a negative decision (and move towards more accurate decisions being made in the first place), mitigating the risks of homelessness and destitution, and ensuring that people are able to go through the asylum process more quickly and fairly, with agency and dignity. “Criticism is sometimes levelled at advocates of a fair, just and humane asylum system that we don’t put forward solutions...but the solutions are there, if you choose to listen”

These solutions are workable, cost-effective and person-centred, unlike the government’s plans. They include introducing processes to help people understand the asylum system at the point at which they claim asylum and at different stages of their claim; extending the period following an asylum decision before asylum support is stopped to 56 days (in line with other homelessness legislation); and introducing an obligation on the Home Office to refer people who have received a refusal to local authority homelessness teams (a duty to refer).

Ensuring that all people seeking asylum in the UK are able to obtain good-quality legal help and representation, and can uphold their rights and access justice, through significant reform to legal aid is also key.

Before all this though, the government must open its eyes to the complex reality of refugee protection, at the heart of which are real people, who – as our report shows – can help create the solutions we so very much need.