At least 50 children were separated from their parents after becoming homeless in 2022-23

Conwy County Borough Council in Wales reported 12 cases in 2022-23, the highest number. It said that most of the children were taken into care because of the local authority’s obligations under the Southwark Judgement. This 2009 piece of case law states that homeless 16 and 17-year-olds must receive an initial assessment from the council’s children’s services rather than the housing department.

A spokesperson for Conwy Council said: “The data provided by Conwy mainly relates to 16/17-year-olds who have been asked to leave the home by their parents (for various reasons). These young people are taken into care under the local authority’s obligations of the Southwark Judgement, and are recorded as ‘accommodated due to homelessness’.

“We aim to ensure that families remain together if there are concerns about homelessness, and we do whatever possible to avoid a situation where children are accommodated solely due to family homelessness.”

Conwy was followed by Oxfordshire County Council, with 11 children taken into care due to family homelessness. It said the number reflected several situations where homelessness had been a presenting issue among other wider issues, rather than in isolation.

An Oxfordshire County Council spokesperson said the numbers for entry into care were based on homelessness and “other safeguarding and welfare issues were present”. They added: “We support families to be together where homelessness was the only issue.”

Richmond and Wandsworth reported nine cases, Glasgow City Council seven and West Sussex five.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We are committed to putting children first and keeping people safe from vulnerable situations. This includes bringing children into care when this is necessary in order to safeguard them.

“The status of a family’s housing situation is one of many factors that we take into account when assessing and deciding upon appropriate action, and family homelessness would not be a reason purely on its own for a child being brought into care.”

A spokesperson for Glasgow City’s Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Children are not taken into care for the sole reason their family became homeless – there are many factors.”

Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Enfield and Swindon each reported less than five children. A Newcastle City Council spokesperson said: “Homelessness may have been noted as a factor in the reasons why a very small number of children came into care in 2022-23. However, homelessness would never be the only reason why that would happen.

“We make every effort to support families to remain together where this is safe for the children. Any decision to remove children from their parents’ care would only be taken after all the alternatives to support the family had been carefully considered.”

Coventry and Hull City Council reported one child each. Rotherham initially reported two children, before issuing a correction to zero.

The total annual number of children taken into care due to homelessness had fallen from 2019-20, for which the councils reported at least 61 cases.

The number of children involuntarily taken into care purely for the reason their family is homeless is much smaller, they added, as this requires a care order, resources or evidence to apply for it and a children’s home or foster care place.

Olivia Pulley-Crowther, managing director and senior solicitor at Wiltshire Law Centre, told Inside Housing in her experience housing officers correctly refer homeless applicants to children’s services. “That support may involve voluntary care. But, in most instances, care is wholly inappropriate, as it is generally not in the children’s best interests to be separated from their family,” she said.

“That said, we see time and again how, in making the referrals, housing officers consistently advise applicants that, if they do not source their own housing, their children will be ‘taken into care’. Local authorities use the threat of care as a tactic to avoid the responsibility (and cost) of housing children and their families, as parents will do anything it takes to avoid their children being ‘taken into care’,” she added.

Kate Bradley, housing caseworker and campaigns officer at Greater Manchester Law Centre, added that she “regularly encounter[s] families – often single mums and their children – who have approached homelessness teams and been told that they have to accept deeply inadequate offers of housing or risk having their children taken into care.”

Councils are underfunded and operating within a broken housing system, she said, but “that is no excuse for councils being coercive and cruel to parents trying to do their best.”

Enfield Council and Hull City Council declined to comment.

Richmond and Wandsworth, Milton Keynes, Swindon and Coventry councils were contacted for additional comment.