At least 91,000 new affordable homes could be built with cladding money, research shows

The research by the National Housing Federation (NHF) and Savills found that the homes could be delivered if social landlords had the same access to government funding for building safety work as private building owners.

A report by the National Audit Office stated that the cost of cladding works among social landlords is around £3.8bn.

However, currently social landlords can only access government funding to pay for the proportion of costs that would otherwise have been passed to leaseholders, or if the organisation would be made financially unviable by meeting the costs of works.