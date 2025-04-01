At least 91,000 new affordable homes could be built with cladding money, research shows

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At least 91,000 new affordable homes could be built with the £3.8bn social housing providers are spending on removing dangerous cladding, new research has shown.
The research by the National Housing Federation (NHF) and Savills found that the homes could be delivered if social landlords had the same access to government funding for building safety work as private building owners.
A report by the National Audit Office stated that the cost of cladding works among social landlords is around £3.8bn.
However, currently social landlords can only access government funding to pay for the proportion of costs that would otherwise have been passed to leaseholders, or if the organisation would be made financially unviable by meeting the costs of works.
“This means that around 90% of available funding has been allocated to private building owners,” a report on the research said.
Added to this, in its latest quarterly survey, the Regulator of Social Housing found that a fifth of social housing blocks with life-critical fire safety defects – 406 – either had an “unclear” completion date or it was “beyond 10 years”.
The new research follows a letter from the NHF and the Local Government Association (LGA) to the chancellor and housing secretary last week asking for equal access, which housing associations have been calling for for some time.
They highlighted that the Building Safety Fund and Cladding Safety Scheme exclude the vast majority of social tenants.
The NHF and LGA said those arrangements were unfair because tenants, through their rents, “are paying for the mistakes of developers and contractors who profited from constructing defective buildings”.
They wrote that social landlords “understand” the “significant fiscal pressures” facing the government, but that housing providers “face extremely tough choices of their own right now”.
They said costs have already had a severe impact on development, with new affordable housing starts in London down 90%.
Referring to the new research, they said “it will only be possible for social housing providers to build these new affordable homes if equal access to cladding remediation schemes is accompanied by a package of measures to rebuild their financial capacity”.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said it was reviewing the situation.
They said: “We recognise that social landlords face significant barriers to remediating building safety risks, including access to upfront funding.
“We are reviewing the barriers and working with the sector on a long-term remediation strategy, which we will publish later this year.
“Ahead of this we are taking action to accelerate remediation of social housing, including by increasing targeted support for social landlords applying for government remediation funding.”
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