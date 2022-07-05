At least one dead after explosion in block of flats

Emergency services were called to a suspected gas explosion at a three-storey block of 20 flats in Redwood Grove at about 9.30am on Monday. It led to fire ripping through the building and the roof collapsing.

Residents were evacuated, while three people, including a firefighter, were taken to hospital.

One person was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with with serious leg injuries.

Some residents still remain unaccounted for.