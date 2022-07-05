At least one dead after explosion in block of flats

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At least one person has died after an explosion in a block of flats in Bedford, police have said.
Emergency services were called to a suspected gas explosion at a three-storey block of 20 flats in Redwood Grove at about 9.30am on Monday. It led to fire ripping through the building and the roof collapsing.
Residents were evacuated, while three people, including a firefighter, were taken to hospital.
One person was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with with serious leg injuries.
Some residents still remain unaccounted for.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service declared a “major incident” after the explosion, while six fire engines, two water carriers and an incident command unit attended the scene.
Witnesses reported hearing a large explosion, while others said their homes “shook”.
In a statement on Monday, Bedfordshire Police said: “We are sad to confirm that at least one person has died following today’s explosion at Redwood Grove, Bedford.
“At this stage, some people remain unaccounted for, and we are continuing to work with our partner agencies to establish their safety.”
Police have launched an investigation to identify the cause of the explosion.
“Given the complexity of the scene, it is expected that this could take some time,” they said.
An emergency assistance centre has been set up at the John Bunyan Centre for people who need support.
“We are asking people, if possible, to make their own accommodation arrangements, but council housing officers are available at the emergency assistance centre to give advice and @BedfordTweets can arrange accommodation if people are unable to do so,” police said.
They added: “We understand that this is a very distressing and upsetting incident, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and support while work at the scene continues.”
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