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August 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News21.08.23by Inside Housing

The August 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe August 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

The launch of Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign, with features on the housing crisis, the impact of temporary accommodation on children, new research into out-of-area rehousing and social housing in Europe; plus a sustainability special, including how landlords are balancing building energy-efficient homes with affordable ones; and more features, analysis and the latest news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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