August 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The August 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
The launch of Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign, with features on the housing crisis, the impact of temporary accommodation on children, new research into out-of-area rehousing and social housing in Europe; plus a sustainability special, including how landlords are balancing building energy-efficient homes with affordable ones; and more features, analysis and the latest news and comment
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