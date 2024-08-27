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August 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News27.08.24by Inside Housing

The August 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe August 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

What is really happening with Section 106; sustainability special, including what is behind the recent rise in the number of EPC A homes, the European heat pump race, retrofitting the Scottish Isles and how the roll-out of the SHDF is going; Board Member Briefing on preparing for a cyberattack; interview with Crisis CEO Matt Downie; dispatch from Birmingham Council following bankruptcy; what the NPPF changes mean for housing delivery; plus CPD content, and all the latest news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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