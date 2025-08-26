August 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

People and careers special, including an exclusive survey revealing the rise in assaults on housing staff, the secret to success from the landlord voted one of the best places to work, Leadership 2025 considers its future, Board Member Briefing on workforce strategy and a visit to an estate piloting an American employment scheme; hidden files from Ronan Point; analysis on changes to the Green Book; plus CPD content and all the latest news and comment

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