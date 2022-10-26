Austerity 2.0 need not be a repeat of the first instalment – especially with regard to housing

Austerity is back. The mess left by Liz Truss, the former prime minister, and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, will have to be cleaned up, constraining the options for Mr Sunak and whoever wins the next general election.

But there is nothing that says Austerity 2.0 has to be a repeat of the 2010s. Treasury orthodoxy is in charge again, but there are always political choices.

When David Cameron was prime minister, he and his chancellor, George Osborne, chose to prioritise cuts in public services and benefits over tax rises. That will be more difficult for a prime minister taking office at a time when those services are collapsing and benefits are already close to destitution levels.

And there is one more crucial difference this time around: in the 2010s, austerity was accompanied by record-low interest rates that slashed mortgage payments for millions of homeowners and buy-to-let landlords.

The benefits flowing to anyone with a mortgage – and to owners, as house prices rose – help to explain why the Conservatives won four elections in a row.

But Austerity 2.0 arrives just as mortgage rates are rising and just as the prospects of a housing market downturn are shifting from likely to inevitable.