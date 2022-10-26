Austerity 2.0 need not be a repeat of the first instalment – especially with regard to housing

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Rishi Sunak takes office warning of a “profound economic crisis” facing the country, but there are still big choices to be made about how the new prime minister tackles it. How these choices are made will have big consequences for housing, writes Jules Birch
Austerity is back. The mess left by Liz Truss, the former prime minister, and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, will have to be cleaned up, constraining the options for Mr Sunak and whoever wins the next general election.
But there is nothing that says Austerity 2.0 has to be a repeat of the 2010s. Treasury orthodoxy is in charge again, but there are always political choices.
When David Cameron was prime minister, he and his chancellor, George Osborne, chose to prioritise cuts in public services and benefits over tax rises. That will be more difficult for a prime minister taking office at a time when those services are collapsing and benefits are already close to destitution levels.
And there is one more crucial difference this time around: in the 2010s, austerity was accompanied by record-low interest rates that slashed mortgage payments for millions of homeowners and buy-to-let landlords.
The benefits flowing to anyone with a mortgage – and to owners, as house prices rose – help to explain why the Conservatives won four elections in a row.
But Austerity 2.0 arrives just as mortgage rates are rising and just as the prospects of a housing market downturn are shifting from likely to inevitable.
This has to be put in perspective. House prices are still rising and even a 20% fall would only take them back to where they were at the start of the pandemic.
Even a crash need not turn into a repeat of the early 1990s, when rising rates and falling prices were accompanied by surging arrears, repossessions and negative equity.
Far more borrowers are on fixed-term mortgages now than back then and, though those deals will expire, rising rates will not impact them all at once.
Mortgage financing is different, too. Banks rely more on wholesale financing now. That gives them more scope to help borrowers by, for example, extending mortgage terms, than they had in the 1990s.
They may also have learned the lesson that mass repossessions are bad for business and, by happy coincidence, longer mortgages also mean higher profits.
But there will still be electoral consequences for the Conservatives as mortgage rises hit home. There will also be serious implications for growth.
Analysts are already pencilling in big falls in housing starts and completions as builders react to a downturn by slowing down construction and the opening of new sites.
This all suggests the new government could soon need a package of support for housebuilding (affordable housing, as well as for sale), perhaps even on the scale of the one that rescued the industry after the financial crisis.
Let’s hope that, this time around, there is some quo to go with the quid.
Regarding austerity, on the spending side of the ledger the choices are depressingly familiar.
Many Conservative MPs say they will not support breaking the link between benefits and prices – but that did not stop them backing exactly that through most of the past decade.
While the political attention focuses on benefit uprating, important decisions are also looming on whether to continue the freezes in local housing allowance and the benefit cap.
Arguments that all of these will increase homelessness, and therefore overall costs, will have to be made loudly and clearly if they are to be heard.
As in the 2010s, capital spending will be another soft target, leaving the Affordable Homes Programme vulnerable where funds have not already been committed – and this at a time when inflation has already eroded grant badly in real terms.
What little we know of Mr Sunak’s thinking on housing from the previous leadership contest suggests he is strongly in favour of shifting the balance of the programme from social housing to ownership in a manner that sounds familiar from austerity times.
On the tax side of the ledger, we have already seen most of the ‘Kamikwazi’ budget cancelled, but there are still big choices to be made about where the tax rises hit: income or wealth?
The political arguments for not imposing new taxes on the 65% of the population who own their homes are obvious.
But property wealth remains undertaxed in Britain, even after the withdrawal of concessions for buy-to-let landlords.
There are sound economic arguments for taxing wealth rather than income, and they are matched by moral arguments about fairness between generations. Under the status quo, raising taxes on incomes would penalise young people excluded from owning a home to the benefit of older people who already do.
It still seems a stretch to imagine a Conservative government reforming a property taxation system that its predecessors spent decades protecting its natural supporters from – that was the whole point of replacing rates with first the poll tax and then council tax. And there could be a host of unintended consequences wrapped up in any reform.
However, a country facing Austerity 2.0 is running out of other options for spending cuts and tax rises to raise revenue.
Reforming property tax could, done correctly, do that at the same time as boosting growth. It could even improve the way the housing system works.
Mr Sunak takes office warning of a “profound economic crisis” facing the country, but there are still big choices to be made about how he tackles it.
Jules Birch, columnist, Inside Housing
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