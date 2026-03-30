Australian pension fund and developer reveal revised 4,000-home masterplan for London scheme

Stéphane Jalbert, head of real assets for Europe at AustralianSuper, said: “We welcome the deputy mayor of London’s approval of the revised Canada Water masterplan. This decision provides clarity for the next phase of the project, unlocking future development opportunities for delivery across the site.”

Sir Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has confirmed a package of emergency measures to kick-start housebuilding in the capital, including temporary relief for developers from the Community Infrastructure Levy. The charge levied on major developers to help local authorities fund infrastructure projects will now be suspended in London on eligible schemes that commence before March 2030.

Among the other measures brought in by the mayor, alongside the government, will be the removal of guidance on density from the Greater London Authority, meaning more homes could be built on sites.

Plans for a new ‘fast-track planning route’ for developers delivering projects with at least 20% affordable housing have also been rubber-stamped.

However, not everyone in the borough is happy with the lower affordable-homes target in the capital.

Victor Chamberlain, leader of the opposition on Southwark Council, said: “Labour are in power everywhere, yet this is what they deliver.

“A scheme that was meant to include 35% affordable homes has been chipped away year after year, ending up at just 9%.

“In the middle of a housing crisis, with tens of thousands waiting for a home, this simply isn’t good enough.

“Only the Liberal Democrats have consistently fought to improve this scheme and stand up for local residents.”