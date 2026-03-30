Australian pension fund and developer reveal revised 4,000-home masterplan for London scheme

British Land and AustralianSuper have secured approval for a revised 4,000-home scheme in Canada Water.
A Section 73 application was submitted by the two firms in response to major regulatory changes and sector-wide cost and viability challenges.
This has led to an increase in height and massing of the residential buildings, the introduction of alternative living uses, and changes to the delivery of affordable housing.
The revised masterplan commits to providing 20% affordable housing in the next phase of development. This amounts to a minimum of 9% overall across the masterplan.
The 53-acre development is being delivered in partnership with Southwark Council. It will have up to 4,184 new homes, including an affordable component, retail, leisure and cultural uses, alongside a 3.5-acre public park, a town square and 16 new streets.
As part of the first phase, work space has been provided at the Paper Yard, Dock Shed and Three Deal Porters, 186 new homes at The Founding and 79 affordable homes at 7 Roberts Close.
Gareth Roberts, head of Canada Water at British Land, said: “Approval of our revised masterplan is vital to accelerating momentum, creating a global destination as part of an amazing new neighbourhood that is uniquely Canada Water.
“The viability challenges we have faced are being felt across London, but with the first phase of development having recently completed, this decision will enable us to bring forward future homes, employment opportunities and investment in local infrastructure.”
Stéphane Jalbert, head of real assets for Europe at AustralianSuper, said: “We welcome the deputy mayor of London’s approval of the revised Canada Water masterplan. This decision provides clarity for the next phase of the project, unlocking future development opportunities for delivery across the site.”
Sir Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has confirmed a package of emergency measures to kick-start housebuilding in the capital, including temporary relief for developers from the Community Infrastructure Levy. The charge levied on major developers to help local authorities fund infrastructure projects will now be suspended in London on eligible schemes that commence before March 2030.
Among the other measures brought in by the mayor, alongside the government, will be the removal of guidance on density from the Greater London Authority, meaning more homes could be built on sites.
Plans for a new ‘fast-track planning route’ for developers delivering projects with at least 20% affordable housing have also been rubber-stamped.
However, not everyone in the borough is happy with the lower affordable-homes target in the capital.
Victor Chamberlain, leader of the opposition on Southwark Council, said: “Labour are in power everywhere, yet this is what they deliver.
“A scheme that was meant to include 35% affordable homes has been chipped away year after year, ending up at just 9%.
“In the middle of a housing crisis, with tens of thousands waiting for a home, this simply isn’t good enough.
“Only the Liberal Democrats have consistently fought to improve this scheme and stand up for local residents.”
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