Author of heat network rules missed chance to disclose stake in smart monitor company

The lead author of the government’s new heat network regulations missed a chance to disclose its boss’ stake in a smart monitor company #UKhousing

Mr Jones is a co-founder of Guru Systems, which provides hardware and data analytics platforms for heat networks. He is also a director, sits on the board and is a shareholder in the company.

Two years into its ongoing contract with government, FairHeat published a research paper justifying the “necessity” of HNTAS which repeatedly cites data from smart monitor company Guru Systems, without mentioning that FairHeat’s managing director, Gareth Jones, owns a stake in the firm.

Consultancy FairHeat was hired by government as lead author of the Heat Network Technical Assurance Scheme (HNTAS), which is set to introduce mandatory standards for the design, construction and operation of heat networks.

Under the plans authored by FairHeat, HNTAS will require every new and existing heat network to meet minimum standards, be certified to operate and have data on its performance collected and monitored.

A consultation on the draft regulations closes on 25 May. The government consultation proposes that “smart meter” requirements should be mandated in both new and existing heat networks.

In April 2024, two years after FairHeat was appointed lead author of HNTAS, the consultancy presented a research paper to the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) technical symposium, an international engineering society, titled Evaluating the Financial Impact of Non-Assurance: The Necessity of the Heat Network Technical Assurance Scheme.

On three occasions, the paper cites a 2016 study by Guru Systems titled Diagnosing and improving performance of existing heat networks through innovative use of smart heat metering and data analysis.

The paper does not disclose the links between FairHeat’s managing director and Guru Systems. Mr Jones is thanked for his support in the paper’s acknowledgements.

When approached by Inside Housing, Mr Jones denied any conflict of interest. He told Inside Housing that he disclosed his interests to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and that despite FairHeat’s ongoing role as lead author of HNTAS, DESNZ will make the final decisions on the regulations.