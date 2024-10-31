Autumn Budget 2024: Key takeaways for the sector

The Labour Party’s first Budget in 14 years was set out by chancellor Rachel Reeves on Wednesday. Inside Housing runs through the key takeaways #UKhousing

Yet, £500m for the AHP will only translate into 5,000 new affordable homes. That is just 0.3% of the government’s target to build 1.5 million homes in five years.

The news was a boon for developers, with shares in Vistry jumping 3.2% and Barratt Redrow shares up 3% after Ms Reeves’s speech.

As confirmed on Monday , an extra £500m will be ploughed into the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) to keep development going until 2026, while £50m will go into planning departments to help recruit 300 new planners.

Most of the key housing announcements had been trailed before the chancellor delivered her speech in the House of Commons, however Inside Housing has poured over the Budget document and rounded up the key takeaways below.

Despite the Conservatives decrying the Budget as a “borrowing spree”, it is one that suggests Ms Reeves is listening to the sector and lays the foundations for further changes to come.

Elsewhere, Ms Reeves confirmed a five-year rent settlement of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1% for social housing providers. This is a big win for the financial health of the sector, although no doubt many landlords would have hoped for a longer-term guarantee.

Right to Buy discounts will be reduced and councils will be able to keep the full receipts of Right to Buy sales, which could be a powerful incentive for them to build new homes. It is estimated that local authorities are expected to save nearly £1.2bn by 2029-30 as a result of the changes.

New funding

There was £233m of additional funding announced for homelessness prevention in 2025-26, but no detail yet on how it will be allocated.

Two cost of living benefit schemes, the Household Support Fund and Discretionary Housing Payments, have been extended until the end of March 2025, at a total cost of £1bn.

Ms Reeves promised another £1bn to remove dangerous cladding over the next year. The big question is whether these new funds will be made available for social landlords, which are currently unable to access the Building Safety Fund.

Inside Housing understands that the eligibility of current funds is unlikely to change, but expect more clarification on this very soon.

Next, the Warm Homes Plan. The chancellor confirmed an initial £3.4bn over the next three years towards decarbonisation, which she said would improve 350,000 homes. This includes £1.8bn for fuel poverty schemes, helping 225,000 households reduce their energy bills. Some of the new cash will be used to increase the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which subsidises heat pumps, for this year and the next. The funding will also be used to grow the heat pump manufacturing supply chain.

It is currently unclear how this £3.4bn interfaces with the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund (SHF), previously known as the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF). The previous government set aside £1.2bn for Wave 3 of the SHDF, but Labour will confirm how big it will be as part of the Spring Spending Review.

There was an intriguing announcement of £3bn worth of support in guarantees to boost the supply of homes and support small house builders. The Budget document revealed that this would go to SMEs and the build-to-rent sector in the form of “housing guarantee schemes to support the private housing market”.

Plus, the Disabled Facilities Grant will see an £86m increase to support adaptations to homes for those with social care needs.

Around 7,800 homes are expected to benefit from the increased funding, which aims to reduce hospitalisations and prolong people’s independence.

Carole Easton, chief executive of the Centre for Ageing Better, said: “We welcome the announcement of increased spend on Disabled Facilities Grants, a lifeline for many low-income, disabled, older people.