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Join Inside Housing and a panel of experts as we host a webinar to take an in-depth look at what chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget means for the sector
Register and watch the webinar by clicking here
With a target to build 1.5 million homes, has this new government delivered an Autumn Budget that supports these ambitions?
Inside Housing gathered together a small panel of experts to look at the Budget in detail, and what it means for the sector.
Joanne Drew
Co-chair, London Housing Directors’ Group, and strategic director of housing and regeneration, Enfield Council
Nicholas Harris
Chief executive, Stonewater
Martin Hilditch
Editor, Inside Housing
Patrick Murray
Executive director (policy and public Affairs), Northern Housing Consortium
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