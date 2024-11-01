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Webinar: what the Autumn Budget means for housing

IH Live01.11.24by Inside Housing

Join Inside Housing and a panel of experts as we host a webinar to take an in-depth look at what chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget means for the sector

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Chancellor Rachel Reeves with the Budget box
Chancellor Rachel Reeves with the Budget box (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IHJoin Inside Housing and a panel of experts as we take the first in-depth look at what the Budget means for the sector #UKhousing

Register and watch the webinar by clicking here

With a target to build 1.5 million homes, has this new government delivered an Autumn Budget that supports these ambitions? 

Read more

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Inside Housing gathered together a small panel of experts to look at the Budget in detail, and what it means for the sector.

Watch the webinar by clicking here

Webinar presenters

Joanne Drew
Co-chair, London Housing Directors’ Group, and strategic director of housing and regeneration, Enfield Council

Nicholas Harris
Chief executive, Stonewater

Martin Hilditch
Editor, Inside Housing

Patrick Murray
Executive director (policy and public Affairs), Northern Housing Consortium

Government agency/department/organisationPolicyRegulation and Governance
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