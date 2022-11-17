Autumn Statement 2022: Jeremy Hunt’s key housing announcements

The government was initially minded to set the cap at 5%, but sources told Inside Housing that the fall-out from the Mini Budget meant all options were back on table.

Rumours had swirled around the sector about where the rent cap might fall following a government consultation in the summer.

If you missed Mr Hunt today, here is the Inside Housing news team’s full rundown of the key housing takeaways.

There was a lot for the housing sector to look out for, with promises that the statement would see him announce the government’s decision on social housing rents. In addition, reports had mooted huge investments in housing, while there was the question of whether benefits would rise with inflation.

This morning, Jeremy Hunt gave his maiden budget statement as leader of the Treasury. The chancellor of the exchequer promised a “balanced path to stability” and to get there, said he would need to “take difficult decisions”.

There was even some concern that there could be a rent freeze with the return of Michael Gove as housing secretary. So the chancellor’s decision today to set the cap at 7% from next April is likely to not only come as a surprise, but also a relief for housing associations – less so for tenants.

Mr Hunt explained that, with the current rate of inflation, as set by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), current proposals could have seen rent hikes of up to 11%. The 7% cap, the government estimates, will save the average tenant in the social rented sector £200 next year. It will also generate an overall saving to the government of around £630m over five years.

The documents alongside the speech confirmed that supported housing providers will be excluded from having to comply with this policy, therefore rents will be allowed to rise by up to CPI + 1% in 2023-24 for this type of accommodation.

The National Housing Federation (NHF) had previously warned that supported housing could become unviable for housing associations if a complete rent freeze, or a 3% cap, was introduced.

In what may come as a relief and a surprise to shared owners, the NHF revealed in a statement after the budget that associations representing 80% of shared owners will cap their rents at 7%. For shared ownership properties, annual rent increases are usually limited to the Retail Prices Index (RPI) plus 0.5%. RPI is currently running higher than CPI (14.2% in October).

Energy

With the war in Ukraine continuing to affect energy supply and, in turn, prices, energy supply and costs were a key part of Mr Hunt’s statement.

The first aspect of this was in the support he has pledged to households dealing with current energy price hikes. Liz Truss, the previous prime minister, vowed in September that energy bills would be capped at £2,500 for households, with the government covering the rest of the bills.

Mr Hunt revealed that he would continue with this energy price guarantee but raise the threshold to £3,000, with the scheme lasting for one more year.