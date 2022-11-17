Autumn Statement 2022: Stamp duty cuts to remain until 2025

Outlining concerns over a slowing housing market in the coming years, Mr Hunt said that changes to stamp duty, which will raise thresholds to twice the previous rate, will help the property market during a difficult period.

However, he confirmed that the cuts will then be phased out from March 2025.

In delivering his Autumn Statement to parliament, Mr Hunt said: “The OBR [Office for Budget Responsibility] expects housing activity to slow over the next two years.