Delivering the Autumn Statement to parliament today, Jeremy Hunt said that as part of measures to help with the cost of living crisis, he will restore LHA rates to the 30th percentile. This will come into effect from April 2024.

At the same time, Mr Hunt said he will “increase Universal Credit and other benefits from next April by 6.7% in line with September’s inflation figure, an average increase of £470 for 5.5 million households next year”.

The LHA is used to work out how much people on benefits can claim for help with rent if they are renting in the private sector.