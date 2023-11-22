Autumn Statement 2023: extra £3bn announced for Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme

Autumn Statement 2023: the chancellor has announced an additional £3bn in funding for housing associations under the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme #UKhousing

The document states: “The government remains committed to building the affordable homes this country needs, building on the success of the existing Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme through a £3 billion extension which will help the scheme deliver 20,000 new homes, as well as improving the quality and efficiency of thousands.”

In the briefing paper published shortly after his speech, the government announced the additional funding for the ASGS.

Delivering the Autumn Statement to parliament today, Jeremy Hunt’s statement mostly focused on measures to help with the cost of living crisis, such as restoring Local Housing Allowance rates to the 30th percentile.

The bond programme, which is managed by ARA Venn under a concession agreement from the government, was launched in November 2021 with £3bn in funding.

It allows for bonds to be issued, and the money raised is then lent to registered providers.

The bonds, which are backed by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, offer loans of up to 30 years to registered providers to build affordable housing.

The aim of the fund is to provide lower-cost fixed-rate debt to registered providers to boost the supply of affordable housing, including homes for social rent, affordable rent and shared ownership.

Elsewhere in the Autumn Statement, an additional £450m in funding was revealed for a third round of the Local Authority Housing Fund to deliver 2,400 new housing units.

This will be used to house Afghan refugees and ease wider housing and homelessness pressures. It takes the total amount spent under the fund to £1.2bn.