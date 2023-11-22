Autumn Statement 2023: funding to tackle planning backlog and mitigate nutrient neutrality

In his Autumn Statement today, Mr Hunt pledged to invest £110m over the next two years on “high-quality nutrient-mitigation schemes”, which he said would help deliver 40,000 homes.

Nutrient-neutrality rules have become a political battleground, with the government believing the measures are blocking the development of more than 100,000 homes.

The rules mean house builders must ensure there is no nutrient pollution in areas where there is already some pollution.