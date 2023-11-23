Autumn Statement 2023: key takeaways for the sector

If you missed the Autumn Statement yesterday, here is the full rundown of the key takeaways for the housing sector.

Beyond that, there had been little to suggest there would be much for the housing sector to look out for. However, there were a few surprises as the government looks to tackle the planning backlog and the impact of nutrient neutrality rules.

One of the key asks of the sector before Mr Hunt had set out his spending priorities on Wednesday was help for residents struggling with the cost of living crisis, and to restore Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates to the 30th percentile.

On Wednesday morning, Jeremy Hunt delivered his second Autumn Statement as chancellor of the exchequer.

Housing benefits

In the days leading up to the Autumn Statement, reports suggested that the chancellor would unfreeze the LHA, and Mr Hunt did not disappoint.

He said that as part of measures to help with the cost of living crisis, he will restore LHA rates to the 30th percentile. This will come into effect from April 2024.

At the same time, Mr Hunt said he will “increase Universal Credit and other benefits from next April by 6.7% in line with September’s inflation figure, an average increase of £470 for 5.5 million households next year”.

The LHA is used to work out how much people on benefits can claim for help with rent if they are renting in the private sector.

LHA rates were restored to the cheapest 30th percentile in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but they have been frozen since then and have not kept pace with inflation.

They often do not cover rents in the private rented sector, meaning families are often sent out of area or remain stuck in poor temporary accommodation.

Homelessness charities, housing associations and councils have been calling for the rates to be increased for years.

This announcement was welcomed across the sector by councils, charities and sector bodies.

Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), said he was delighted to see the uprating of the LHA.

He added: “This measure alone won’t solve the housing and homelessness crisis. But in the face of rising rents, ever-increasing numbers of families living in temporary accommodation and the lack of social housing, restoring the link to the 30th percentile and the commitment to uprate benefits by the September inflation figure will make a big difference to those struggling the most.”

Planning reforms

In an attempt to “bust the planning backlog” and deliver thousands of new homes, the chancellor found £32m to target delivery in new “quarters” across Cambridge, London and Leeds.

The money will go towards addressing backlogs at local planning authorities.

Delving into the details of the new plans, councils will be able to offer “guaranteed accelerated decision dates” for major developments in England in exchange for a fee. Refunds will be issued if the deadline is not met.

Measures to improve transparency and reporting of planning authorities’ delivery records will also be in the plans being put forward by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Tom Nicholson, senior advisor at Outra and former chief operating officer at Crest Nicholson, said: “Hearing the chancellor address the planning backlog today was somewhat promising, but we need to see the ‘meat in the sandwich’ to verify if it’s genuine reform.

“The housing crisis isn’t just about numbers; it’s about overcoming systemic hurdles. The persistent planning backlog stalls meeting housing needs. We must bridge intentions with actions for tangible change.”

The chancellor also told parliament he would consult on a new permitted development right to “allow any house to be converted into two flats, provided the exterior remains unaffected”.

The planning backlog has been widely blamed for slowing housebuilding, as the government remains committed to a target of delivering 300,000 homes a year by the middle of the decade.