Autumn Statement: £6bn extra to reduce energy consumption by 15% by 2030

Delivering the budget in the House of Commons, Jeremy Hunt said the government will be doubling funding to improve the energy efficiency of buildings and industry to achieve the target, adding another £6bn from 2025.

The government has already pledged £6.6bn to invest in the energy-efficiency of buildings.

Mr Hunt said the 15% reduction in demand will equate to savings of £28bn on the national energy bill at today’s prices, “or £450 off the average household bill”.

Mr Hunt said earlier that, this year, the country will be spending £150bn more on energy compared with pre-pandemic levels.