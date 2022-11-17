Autumn Statement: chancellor announces £2.8bn social care funding increase next year

Combined with additional funding for adult social care, the chancellor said that social care funding would rise by £2.8bn in 2023 and up to £4.7bn in 2024.

Delivering the Autumn Statement to parliament earlier today, Mr Hunt confirmed that the measures set out in the Dilnot Report will be delayed for two years to give councils breathing space to increase social care spending.

He said: “I also heard very real concerns from local authorities, particularly about their ability to deliver the Dilnot reforms immediately.

“So I will delay the implementation of this important reform for two years, allocating the funding to allow local authorities to provide more care packages.