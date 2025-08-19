Aviva Investors hires L&G manager for ‘ambitious’ housing plans

Aviva Investors has appointed a former Legal & General manager to its real estate team as part of an “ambitious” housing strategy #UKhousing

He will also help build on the organisation’s recent £1.5bn housing deployment and future growth plans.

Mr Spriggs joins as an investment manager, to help drive the growth and scale of Aviva Investors’ housing strategy through strategic partnerships and co-investments.

Insurance giant Aviva’s asset management business has appointed Rory Spriggs to its real estate equity team.

In recent years, Aviva Investors has bet big on low-rise private rented houses in the suburbs. It invested around £600m in this sub-sector between 2020 and 2024.

At L&G, Mr Spriggs was the director of the single-family rental business and helped launch the Affordable Housing Fund, which has raised over £510m since July 2024.

He bring credentials as a chartered alternative investment analyst, with property investment experience across multiple asset classes. Before joining L&G, he worked at D2 Private, a European commercial property-led investment firm.

In a post on LinkedIn, Mr Spriggs, said: “Really excited to have joined Aviva Investors to help support on their living strategies.