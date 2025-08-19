Aviva Investors hires L&G manager for ‘ambitious’ housing plans

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Aviva Investors has appointed a former Legal & General (L&G) manager to its real estate team as part of an “ambitious” housing strategy.
Insurance giant Aviva’s asset management business has appointed Rory Spriggs to its real estate equity team.
Mr Spriggs joins as an investment manager, to help drive the growth and scale of Aviva Investors’ housing strategy through strategic partnerships and co-investments.
He will also help build on the organisation’s recent £1.5bn housing deployment and future growth plans.
In recent years, Aviva Investors has bet big on low-rise private rented houses in the suburbs. It invested around £600m in this sub-sector between 2020 and 2024.
At L&G, Mr Spriggs was the director of the single-family rental business and helped launch the Affordable Housing Fund, which has raised over £510m since July 2024.
He bring credentials as a chartered alternative investment analyst, with property investment experience across multiple asset classes. Before joining L&G, he worked at D2 Private, a European commercial property-led investment firm.
In a post on LinkedIn, Mr Spriggs, said: “Really excited to have joined Aviva Investors to help support on their living strategies.
“Aviva Investors have a stellar track record in the resi [residential] space in both the UK and Europe, having already deployed £1.5bn.
“They were one of the early movers on single-family rental, creating one of the leading ‘all-electric’ portfolios. Exciting times ahead!”
Aviva Investors operates in nine countries and, as of the end of last year, manages £238bn in assets.
Imogen Ebbs, head of strategic investment at Aviva Investors, said: “Aviva Investors has ambitious plans in housing, which is a core constituent of our real estate strategy.
“Having already invested approximately £1.5bn into the sector, we expect to grow that commitment significantly over the next few years.
“Rory brings with him a wealth of experience across the whole sector, which I am sure will be invaluable as we continue to make strong progress in bringing these strategies to life for our investors.”
In June, Inside Housing sat down with L&G to discuss the rapid rise of single-family investment.
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