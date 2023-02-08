Awaab Ishak: Rochdale Boroughwide Housing seeks new board chair

The housing association whose property led to the death of Awaab Ishak is recruiting a new board chair #UKhousing

She said Awaab’s death should be a “defining moment” for the sector.

Senior coroner Joanne Kearsley found that the two-year-old died as a direct result of prolonged exposure to mould in the RBH property.

This followed the conclusion of the inquest into Awaab’s death the month before .

The decision to replace the chair, as well as other members of the board, was announced after the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) deemed RBH non-compliant in December .

Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) said the successful applicant, who will replace Alison Tumilty, will be someone who wants to “listen, learn, meet and hear from others and work collectively to ensure we remain on track to embed and sustain improvement – and to deliver for our communities and our tenants”.

The regulator downgraded RBH from G1 to G3 after it found “significant failings” in the way the landlord deals with damp and mould problems.

It revealed that RBH failed to survey the estate, on which Awaab lived for nearly two years, after his death. When RBH did, almost 80% of the homes were found to have some level of damp and mould.

The regulator also found the association had breached the Home Standard and parts of the Tenant Involvement and Empowerment Standard, which led to “actual and potential serious detriment” to tenants.

In a statement following the decision, RBH said it had “failed Awaab, his family and the community” it serves.

RBH hired a new interim chief executive, Yvonne Arrowsmith, and created a damp and mould taskforce to lead on “significantly accelerated” remedial work.

A £1.2m programme of work is underway to improve ventilation in every home on the Freehold Estate.

The inquest into Awaab’s death heard that during the month before he died, a technical inspector at RBH confirmed there was no effective ventilation in the bathroom as the fan worked but very poorly. The kitchen had no mechanical ventilation at all.

RBH said changes to the membership of the board have also started.

“All new appointees to the board will be approved by our representative body, and the body will also be directly involved in the interview process, ensuring tenant voice is at the heart of these decisions,” the landlord said in a statement.