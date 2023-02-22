‘Awaab’s Law’ must be extended to cover private rented sector, urges charity

The private rented sector should be covered by the same strict new standards on damp and mould being introduced for social housing landlords, says a charity #UKhousing

As part of the legislation, social landlords will need to investigate and fix health hazards, including damp and mould, within strict new time limits. Timeframes of 14 days for a landlord to investigate a problem and seven days to make repairs are being discussed, but the plans are subject to consultation.

The government this month confirmed plans to bring in Awaab’s Law , as part of its Social Housing (Regulation) Bill, in memory of two-year-old Awaab Ishak who died in 2020 after prolonged exposure to mould.

Citizens Advice made the plea after it published new research showing 1.6 million children live in privately rented homes that have damp or mould or are excessively cold.

In a new 14-page report, Damp, cold and full of mould, Citizens Advice said Awaab’s Law should be extended to PRS homes to ensure “no households have to live in damp, mouldy and dangerous homes”.

The charity said ministers must also make good on proposals to ensure all new PRS tenancies have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of at least Band C from 2026, while all existing tenancies should meet that standard by the start of 2029.

Private landlords are currently only required to have properties at EPC Band E.

Citizens Advice said the government should also follow its own recommendation to raise the cap on landlord investment to £10,000. Currently, private landlords do not have to make improvements that will cost them more than £3,500.

The charity’s research found that private tenants are 73% more likely to live with damp if they live in a property with an EPC rating of D-G, rather than A-C.