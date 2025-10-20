Bags of love: rebuilding lives from crisis

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We want every child in emergency housing to know they are not forgotten, writes Karen Williams, chief executive and co-founder of The Buddy Bag Foundation
Imagine if your whole world changed in a day. Imagine having to leave everything you own and everyone you know behind. This is the heartbreaking reality for over 48,000 children in the UK every year who are forced into emergency housing due to domestic violence. They arrive at women’s refuges scared, confused and with nothing to call their own.
Ten years ago, and with the support of the A & M Foundation, I founded The Buddy Bag Foundation, a volunteer-led charity with a simple mission – to let children in emergency housing know they are not forgotten, and that they are safe, supported and loved.
Our initial goal was to provide 20,200 bags by 2020, but we smashed that about 18 months early. We have now packed and delivered over 70,200 Buddy Bags to children in emergency housing across the UK, with the help of over 6,400 volunteers and 401 Buddy Bag Brigades.
That number increased again recently when we were invited to share our work at the Housing Community Summit in Liverpool. We set up nearly 200 bags in the Housing in Focus foyer, each ready to be packed with 12 essential items such as muslin cloths, nappy bags, toiletries, books, a hand-knitted teddy bear and a special message for mum. Every item is carefully chosen to restore a sense of comfort, dignity and belonging to a child at their most vulnerable.
“Together, we can identify and connect more refuges and emergency shelters with The Buddy Bag Foundation’s vital services”
It was an honour to have so many influential people from the housing sector there to hear our story and share in our mission; it gave hope that, together, we can identify and connect more refuges and emergency shelters with The Buddy Bag Foundation’s vital services, significantly expanding the reach of our Buddy Bags and making a lasting impact when people need it most.
We know first-hand that small items like a toothbrush, a clean pair of pyjamas or a favourite storybook can offer much-needed comfort after trauma, and so we want to share our knowledge and the evidence behind what we do.
Through workshops or webinars, we can aid understanding within the housing sector about how practical solutions like our bags can contribute to recovery and long-term well-being for children and families in emergency housing.
We are working to formalise The Buddy Bag Foundation’s role in safeguarding children who enter emergency housing and bring children’s emotional well-being to the forefront of emergency housing policy. This includes engaging with policymakers and local authorities to advocate for clear, consistent national standards in how children are supported through trauma. For example, we want to ensure that every child entering a refuge receives not only safety and shelter, but also immediate access to emotional and practical resources. These should not be seen as extras, but as essential components of care during crisis.
“We know first-hand that small items like a toothbrush, a clean pair of pyjamas or a favourite storybook can offer much-needed comfort after trauma”
As housing professionals, you are often the first line of response when families are displaced or escaping violence. You understand the systems, you see the gaps, you have the connections to refuges, local authorities and networks that we can’t always reach from a charitable standpoint alone.
You can help us identify where our bags are needed most and can embed this kind of trauma-informed care into your own support pathways, so that together we can ensure that no child falls through the cracks simply because there wasn’t a bag, or a plan, waiting for them when they arrived.
Moving forward, we are trialling the launch of a Buddy Fund, which will provide additional items beyond Buddy Bags, by supporting families who need a little extra help when leaving the refuge and moving into their own accommodation. We believe every child deserves to feel safe and valued, regardless of their circumstances and with your support, we can take another step toward making that belief a reality for thousands more.
Karen Williams, chief executive and co-founder, The Buddy Bag Foundation
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