Bags of love: rebuilding lives from crisis

We know first-hand that small items like a toothbrush, a clean pair of pyjamas or a favourite storybook can offer much-needed comfort after trauma, and so we want to share our knowledge and the evidence behind what we do.

Through workshops or webinars, we can aid understanding within the housing sector about how practical solutions like our bags can contribute to recovery and long-term well-being for children and families in emergency housing.

We are working to formalise The Buddy Bag Foundation’s role in safeguarding children who enter emergency housing and bring children’s emotional well-being to the forefront of emergency housing policy. This includes engaging with policymakers and local authorities to advocate for clear, consistent national standards in how children are supported through trauma. For example, we want to ensure that every child entering a refuge receives not only safety and shelter, but also immediate access to emotional and practical resources. These should not be seen as extras, but as essential components of care during crisis.

“We know first-hand that small items like a toothbrush, a clean pair of pyjamas or a favourite storybook can offer much-needed comfort after trauma”

As housing professionals, you are often the first line of response when families are displaced or escaping violence. You understand the systems, you see the gaps, you have the connections to refuges, local authorities and networks that we can’t always reach from a charitable standpoint alone.

You can help us identify where our bags are needed most and can embed this kind of trauma-informed care into your own support pathways, so that together we can ensure that no child falls through the cracks simply because there wasn’t a bag, or a plan, waiting for them when they arrived.

Moving forward, we are trialling the launch of a Buddy Fund, which will provide additional items beyond Buddy Bags, by supporting families who need a little extra help when leaving the refuge and moving into their own accommodation. We believe every child deserves to feel safe and valued, regardless of their circumstances and with your support, we can take another step toward making that belief a reality for thousands more.

Karen Williams, chief executive and co-founder, The Buddy Bag Foundation