Bailiff evictions in private sector rise by 39% in three months #UKhousing

In May, the government said it will add £10m every year to the legal aid budget available for tenants and leaseholders fighting evictions and repossessions.

It follows previous figures in May that showed that the number of ‘no-fault’ evictions issued in the first three months of this year was up 41% on the same period in 2020 , which was largely before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The figures show that 3,405 households in the PRS were evicted by bailiffs in England between April and June 2022, up 39% on the previous quarter.

Homelessness charity Shelter is warning that the total number of eviction proceedings is now back at pre-pandemic levels, before the eviction ban took effect.

However, the government has said the “statistics show that possessions continue to be significantly below pre-pandemic levels”.

It said overall landlord possession claims were down by 32% compared to the equivalent quarter in 2019, and repossessions by county court bailiffs were down by 34%.

Previous government figures showed that in the first three months of the year, a quarter of households – 18,210 – were found to be either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless because of losing a private tenancy.

This has increased by 94% in a year and is the second most common trigger of homelessness in England.

Additional research by Shelter found as the cost of living soars alongside energy bills, 64% of private renters said the current economic climate meant that, if they were evicted, they would struggle to afford the costs of moving.

The housing charity has urged the government to reverse the housing benefits freeze, implemented in 2020, before the situation gets worse.