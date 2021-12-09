Balancing CCTV and privacy laws will continue to be a difficult issue for housing providers

With the growing popularity of camera doorbells and the availability of cheaper home security cameras, CCTV and the invasion of people’s privacy has become a growing issue in recent years.

The problem was recently brought into sharp focus when a judge ruled in Fairhurst v Woodard that the defendant may have to pay substantial damages to his neighbour after the multiple cameras he had installed, including a Ring doorbell, filmed beyond the boundaries of his home.

The judge found that his actions had amounted to harassment of his neighbour and that he had breached data protection legislation.

Equally pertinent to housing associations was the recent case of Declan Molloy v BPHA at the Court of Appeal in July where Devonshires acted for the claimant, BPHA. In this case a female tenant, who was the victim of racist abuse by her neighbour, Mr Molloy, was advised by the police to install CCTV overlooking a communal path as this was where most of the incidents occurred.

When this evidence was used to convict Mr Molloy, he appealed against this on the basis that the CCTV had breached his privacy. The Court of Appeal ruled in BPHA’s favour, finding that any right to privacy Mr Molloy may have was outweighed by his neighbour’s right to live peacefully in her own home.