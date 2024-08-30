Balancing digital tools and human contact to understand what residents need

Steve Tucker, chief executive of Sutton Housing Partnership, explains how the organisation is changing how it gathers insight and responds to the needs of residents #UKhousing

So, we have put measures in place to help us gain the insight we need to continually improve the services and support we provide.

At Sutton Housing Partnership, we manage over 7,500 properties and serve both tenants and leaseholders, who have a range of different needs. We also provide comprehensive housing services to two other social landlords, including a for-profit provider, MTD Housing.

As the saying goes, most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply. However, listening to understand is essential for any housing supplier focused on building mutual trust and on shaping services to meet the needs of a diverse community.

Making it as easy as possible for people to communicate with their social housing landlord encourages them to engage and share their views of the services being provided. This enables suppliers to understand what works and where improvements are needed to deliver a quality experience for tenants.

Many of the households we serve include working adults, who may be time poor and like to be able to check their rent account or report a repair to their property online, when it is most convenient for them to do so. Other residents may not be as comfortable navigating the digital world, or simply prefer to discuss their rent account with someone they trust, either by phone or face to face.

Giving people a choice in how they want to engage helps them to feel they are valued and listened to.

“Capturing and amending customer data in real time is invaluable to help us provide excellent service and our new customer relationship management model will enable this”

We are working to provide self-service digital channels our residents can use to report repairs, check rent accounts or make payments online if they want to. This reduces incoming calls and frees up time for our staff to chat to those residents who may be elderly or vulnerable and want to speak to us directly.

Having an online portal has enabled us to improve the customer experience and reduce costs. We are also reimplementing customer relationship management (CRM) systems, so we capture the full customer journey of interactions across our services to continually improve the overall customer experience. Capturing and amending customer data in real time are invaluable to help us provide excellent service, and our new CRM model will enable this.

With the cost of living continuing to put pressure on household budgets, people’s circumstances can change very quickly. Landlords that have a clear understanding of their housing stock and the shifting situations of residents are in a much stronger position to identify where additional investment or support is needed and what their priorities should be.