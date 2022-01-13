Ballymore withdraws planning application for 51-storey tower after LFB raises concerns

Ballymore has now decided to delay its submission following a last-minute representation from the London Fire Brigade (LFB), which raised concerns about the fire safety strategy within the building.

In a comment to Inside Housing, the LFB said that it had concerns that the designs did not provide a suitable means of escape for all building users.

The concerns revolved around a decision to only include a single staircase for the 570ft tower, to be called Cuba Street. This received public criticism in recent days, with fire safety experts outlining concerns.

Ballymore said that it is happy to delay and provide more clarification to the LFB around the plans. It said it would work with the brigade and Tower Hamlets Council so that a plan could be presented “in due course”.

In its comment, the LFB said that for a building with a single escape route, it would expect the developer to have a fire engineer provide a full review to show the block’s resilience to fire, but this had not been carried out.