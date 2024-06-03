Bank of London reveals strategic partnership to simplify social housing payments

The Bank of London and payments specialist Allpay have agreed a strategic partnership to help simplify social housing payments #UKhousing

“This means making sure payments are routed accurately and efficiently to intended recipients,” the organisations said.

The Bank of London will manage payment flows between the company, the clients it supports and people using financial support top-ups on pre-paid cards.

The multi-year strategic partnership aims to grow Allpay’s pre-paid card business for the public sector and targeted care and support organisations.

In turn, Allpay will be able to use the bank’s platform and application programming interface.

The firm currently provides a range of payment channels to more than 50% of UK local authorities, large national public sector bodies, the Scottish government and 90% of the UK’s top 200 housing associations.

In total, Allpay handles nearly £9bn in payment transactions annually and serves more than 4.5 million end customers.

Michelle Pacey, managing director at Allpay, said: “At Allpay, we’re working to better serve the needs of millions of people who want to pay for goods and services and manage their bills in the most flexible, convenient and secure way.”

Anthony Watson, founder and group chief executive at the Bank of London, said: “Allpay has an ambitious growth strategy focused on uplifting people and communities in ways that champion financial empowerment.”