Bank of London reveals strategic partnership to simplify social housing payments

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Bank of London and payments specialist Allpay have agreed a strategic partnership to help simplify social housing payments.
The multi-year strategic partnership aims to grow Allpay’s pre-paid card business for the public sector and targeted care and support organisations.
The Bank of London will manage payment flows between the company, the clients it supports and people using financial support top-ups on pre-paid cards.
“This means making sure payments are routed accurately and efficiently to intended recipients,” the organisations said.
In turn, Allpay will be able to use the bank’s platform and application programming interface.
The firm currently provides a range of payment channels to more than 50% of UK local authorities, large national public sector bodies, the Scottish government and 90% of the UK’s top 200 housing associations.
In total, Allpay handles nearly £9bn in payment transactions annually and serves more than 4.5 million end customers.
Michelle Pacey, managing director at Allpay, said: “At Allpay, we’re working to better serve the needs of millions of people who want to pay for goods and services and manage their bills in the most flexible, convenient and secure way.”
Anthony Watson, founder and group chief executive at the Bank of London, said: “Allpay has an ambitious growth strategy focused on uplifting people and communities in ways that champion financial empowerment.”
The Bank of London does not lend or invest customer deposits, but instead keeps them in full at the Bank of England.
“This ‘safer by design’ approach focused on supporting clients and uplifting their value proposition was a primary consideration with the partnership,” Allpay added.
At the start of last month, the government provided more details on its plans to give more consumer protections for people on heat networks.
Responding to a consultation on consumer protections for homes and businesses connected to heat networks, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said that customers will have access to compensation if they lose access to heating, as well as fairer pricing and clearer and easier-to-understand billing.
In January, Inside Housing reported on the Lambeth Council tenants threatened with eviction due to being unable to pay their heat network energy bills. Bills had increased by more than 350% year on year.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories