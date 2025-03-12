Bankrupt council’s unfilled vacancies ‘biggest challenge’ to completing ‘vital’ housing work

Commissioners have said that unfilled vacancies at a bankrupt council is the “biggest challenge” to it carrying out “vital” work on its housing stock #UKhousing

The details were published in the fourth of the ongoing reports government commissioners must produce as the council works towards balancing its books.

However, according to the commissioners’ latest report, the “biggest challenge” to progress the works is capacity, including the number of unfilled vacancies in the housing team and “consequently its capacity to procure and manage the delivery of this improvement programme”.

Woking Borough Council, which is £2.1bn in debt and currently being overseen by government-appointed commissioners, is trying to bring its stock up to “admissible” standards through its improvement programme and capital investment plan.

The council declared itself bankrupt in June 2023, after borrowing and investment decisions led to debts of £2bn.

The month before, Michael Gove, the housing secretary at the time, had intervened and appointed government commissioners to oversee all financial governance functions at the council. The commissioners are expected to be in place until 2028.

Their latest report also revealed that the value of Woking’s entire assets are not enough to cover its debts.

As of 31 March 2024, Woking’s debt stood at over £2.1bn, which costs £1.3m per week to service in interest alone.

At the same time, asset book valuations stood at £1.5bn, including over £400m of Housing Revenue Account (HRA) and operational assets.

“Even if everything else could be disposed of, the level of overhanging debt would still be significant, over £1.5bn, as the level of debt far exceeds the value of assets, and as some assets, such as HRA and other operational assets, must be retained.

“Under a do-nothing scenario, annual interest costs and minimum revenue provision (MRP) average £70m and £73m per annum respectively, which would add significantly to the level of debt,” the report said.

The council received exceptional financial support (EFS) from the government for 2024-25 and the following year, which provides a mixture of being able to borrow to cover the interest and other revenue costs.

However, commissioners said the position was “not sustainable”, as the council has “no ability” to repay EFS through asset sales, “let alone all the legacy debt”.

“Work is underway to determine the best exit strategy from the commercial legacy, which we are engaging with government on, and it is recognised that a long-term financial solution will not be in place for the 2025-26 budget process.

“However, the current position is not viable and commissioners are keen to continue engaging with government on the route forward,” the report said.

Commissioners said the first year of intervention had “largely been around discovery, firefighting and establishing a robust plan”.

They said the focus now must be on getting the “right building blocks” in place for good financial management and supporting the delivery of the council’s asset rationalisation and debt reduction plans, as well as normal financial management of the council’s affairs.