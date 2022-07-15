Banks agree to lend mortgages on buildings with remediation plans

Several of the UK’s major lenders have officially agreed to lend mortgages on buildings with fire safety defects as long as they have a fully funded remediation plan #UKhousing

The bodies said that banks will lend on buildings that will be “self-remediated by developers or captured under a recognised government scheme or there is evidence of a qualifying lease certificate”, provided the mortgage application “meets individual lenders’ policy and regulatory requirements”.

A statement from UK Finance, the Building Societies Association (BSA) and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) confirmed that six lenders have agreed to lend mortgages on buildings provided they have government grant funding in place or their developer has signed a contract with the government in which they agree to pay for work.

It follows a statement from the trade bodies in March that said some lenders had agreed to a new position that states they would “take necessary steps” to facilitate lending on a property if a plan to replace dangerous materials had been set out.

The new policy marks a significant change in the previous risk-averse approach taken by banks, which stated that no properties would be lent on until full remediation to remove dangerous materials had been carried out.

This stance has led to hundreds of thousands of leaseholders becoming trapped in their properties as potential buyers have been unable to obtain mortgages.

The change in approach from lenders follows a series of new policies introduced by the government this year to help protect leaseholders from the cost of work, including forcing developers to sign a pledge that would see them remediate any buildings they have developed over the past 30 years with defects.

So far 48 major developers have signed up to the pledge and earlier this week the government published a contract it expects them to sign within a month to make the agreement legally binding.