Barclays names ex-HSBC executive as head of social housing

Barclays has appointed a former HSBC executive as its new head of social housing #UKhousing

Mr Figg will also be responsible for sector engagement and relationships with key stakeholders and policymakers, which includes more than 160 housing association clients, the bank said.

Mike Figg will take on the role at Barclays UK Corporate Bank from 1 July, overseeing the social housing team’s financing solutions.

Current head of social housing Dave Cassidy will move to another role in the bank, the lender said.

At HSBC, Mr Figg was deputy head of housing, corporate real estate, and spent five years in leadership roles in the real estate finance team.

“I’ve long admired the work Barclays does in the social housing space and am truly excited to join their world-class team. I’m committed to helping deliver on the bank’s vision for a simpler, better and more balanced operation and can’t wait to get started,” Mr Figg said.