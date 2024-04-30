Barclays names ex-HSBC executive as head of social housing

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Barclays has appointed a former HSBC executive as its new head of social housing.
Mike Figg will take on the role at Barclays UK Corporate Bank from 1 July, overseeing the social housing team’s financing solutions.
Mr Figg will also be responsible for sector engagement and relationships with key stakeholders and policymakers, which includes more than 160 housing association clients, the bank said.
Current head of social housing Dave Cassidy will move to another role in the bank, the lender said.
At HSBC, Mr Figg was deputy head of housing, corporate real estate, and spent five years in leadership roles in the real estate finance team.
“I’ve long admired the work Barclays does in the social housing space and am truly excited to join their world-class team. I’m committed to helping deliver on the bank’s vision for a simpler, better and more balanced operation and can’t wait to get started,” Mr Figg said.
Barclays has agreed a number of sustainability-linked deals with housing associations in recent months.
In January, Tewkesbury-based landlord Bromford agreed a £52m deal, with the loan tied to Bromford reducing its Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions by 2028.
The funding is also linked to a key performance indicator that is related to Bromford achieving a customer advocacy score of 87.5% by March 2028. The score was 83% in 2022-23.
At the end of last year, Barclays also agreed a £115m sustainability-linked loan with 46,500-home housing association Orbit to fund new homebuilding and improvements to the energy efficiency of its existing housing stock.
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