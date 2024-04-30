ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Barclays names ex-HSBC executive as head of social housing

News30.04.24by Jenny Messenger

Barclays has appointed a former HSBC executive as its new head of social housing.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Mike Figg
Mike Figg is joining Barclays as head of social housing (picture: Barclays)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHBarclays names ex-HSBC executive as head of social housing #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHBarclays has appointed a former HSBC executive as its new head of social housing #UKhousing

Mike Figg will take on the role at Barclays UK Corporate Bank from 1 July, overseeing the social housing team’s financing solutions.

Mr Figg will also be responsible for sector engagement and relationships with key stakeholders and policymakers, which includes more than 160 housing association clients, the bank said.

Read more

Northern Irish landlord secures £70m sustainability-linked funding packageNorthern Irish landlord secures £70m sustainability-linked funding package
Recently merged landlord secures £254m funding package with five lendersRecently merged landlord secures £254m funding package with five lenders
Two major banks back landlord with £127m sustainability-linked loans despite ‘growing scepticism’Two major banks back landlord with £127m sustainability-linked loans despite ‘growing scepticism’

Current head of social housing Dave Cassidy will move to another role in the bank, the lender said.

At HSBC, Mr Figg was deputy head of housing, corporate real estate, and spent five years in leadership roles in the real estate finance team.

“I’ve long admired the work Barclays does in the social housing space and am truly excited to join their world-class team. I’m committed to helping deliver on the bank’s vision for a simpler, better and more balanced operation and can’t wait to get started,” Mr Figg said.

Barclays has agreed a number of sustainability-linked deals with housing associations in recent months.

In January, Tewkesbury-based landlord Bromford agreed a £52m deal, with the loan tied to Bromford reducing its Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions by 2028.

The funding is also linked to a key performance indicator that is related to Bromford achieving a customer advocacy score of 87.5% by March 2028. The score was 83% in 2022-23.

At the end of last year, Barclays also agreed a £115m sustainability-linked loan with 46,500-home housing association Orbit to fund new homebuilding and improvements to the energy efficiency of its existing housing stock.

Sign up for our monthly Housing Moves newsletter

Sign up for our monthly Housing Moves newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

FinanceFunderFundingHousing Association/RPLenderPeople
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories