‘Barely a mention of suffering leaseholders’ in Olympic Village fire safety remediation tribunal

A resident group caught up in a dispute over who pays for fire safety remediation work in London’s Olympic Village has criticised the first-tier tribunal #UKhousing

The Olympic Park Homes Action Group, which represents some of those affected, told Inside Housing after the tribunal that it felt that “there was barely a mention of the suffering leaseholders have and continue to endure as a result of endemic fire safety failures across the UK’s construction industry”.

Around 200 leaseholders across the site, now known as East Village, have been stuck, unable to sell the equity in their shared ownership properties since September 2020 when the defects were uncovered.

Get Living said it has already secured £24.5m of public money from the government’s Building Safety Fund (BSF) to cover both its and Triathlon’s share of the works. It is also pursuing Galliford Try, the original contractor that built the flats, for cash with a view to repaying the public purse.

Triathlon, which manages 1,379 affordable homes on the site, wants the build-to-rent company to accept responsibility for funding fire safety fixes on five apartment buildings at a cost of £16m.

The week-long hearing as part of the first-tier tribunal (FTT) concluded in London on Friday after hearing from affordable housing company Triathlon Homes’ action against Get Living, the current owner of the Olympic Park in Stratford.

The case is understood to be one of the first times that these new powers will be tested and could set an important precedent for other blocks where developers or freeholders are refusing to provide funding.

At the start of the hearing last week, both firms presented their arguments regarding who is responsible for covering the remediation costs in five apartment buildings in plot N26 of Olympic Park.

The tribunal continued on Friday as both firms wrangled over whether Get Living should be using taxpayers’ money to foot the repair bill.

Get Living’s representative, Jonathan Selby KC, said there is “no suggestion that Triathlon should pay for these remediation works, or any tenants in any of the flats in the five blocks should pay.

“Leaseholders aren’t paying, leaseholders aren’t required to pay and there is no challenge to the fact that the works are funded, underway and on target.”

A total of 14 buildings at East Village have had aluminium composite material cladding removed, while work is ongoing at the buildings that are the subject of the tribunal.

Mr Selby added that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities “is likely to want to fund” any potential overspend “because it wants to get the work done”.

The “public purse argument” can be “the only justification for making the order” to pay £16m, he argued. However, he claimed that Triathlon was not pursuing the tribunal for this purpose, but rather to “ensure that it does not have to contribute to these remediation costs”.

In response, Richard Millett KC, representing Triathlon, said Get Living’s healthy finances mean “it is simply wrong to treat public funding as the golden goose”.

Get Living’s ownership structure was a key element of the FTT. The entire Olympic Park was sold to a joint venture between Qatari Diar and a Delancey client fund after the Olympic Games, with Triathlon purchasing a lease on the affordable homes in East Village in 2009.

The market rent homes in East Village are managed by Get Living, which Delancey launched in 2013 as a property management company. The developer acquired the site with Qatari Diar, the Qatari royal family’s development arm, in 2011.

Get Living became a real estate investment trust in 2018.

Fire safety remediation works in East Village are led by the estate management company and East Village Management Limited (EVML), the long leaseholder that is also a respondent in the case.