Barking and Dagenham Council sets up fundraising page after fire

Barking and Dagenham Council has set up a fundraising page for people affected by the fire at the Spectrum Building on Monday #UKhousing

“The best way you can help right now is by donating on this page,” it added.

Barking and Dagenham Council explained that it was asking people not to come to the rest centre with items for donation because staff “are trying to support people who are understandably distressed”.

“It’s an extremely difficult time for the people who have lost everything, and while their personal possessions can never be replaced, this will hopefully help them get back on their feet in the coming weeks,” the local authority said.

Last week, the council posted on X that it had set up an “official crowdfunding page” for donations to help the families affected by the fire at the Spectrum Building, which saw more than 80 people evacuated from their homes.

As of 30 August, the page has attracted nearly £18,000 in donations from 320 people.

Inside Housing spoke to one resident of the Spectrum Building who said they were “really supportive” of the fundraiser page.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “This is a privately owned block of flats, we’re not linked to them in any statutory way… My view is it’s a really nice thing to do.”

They continued: “I don’t want to be the person responsible for working out who should get what money, and I think the local authority will have more skills and expertise to do that.”

They added that the council had previously set up successful crowdfunding pages to support people whose homes burned down during a heatwave in Dagenham in 2022.

Their comments came after some concerns were raised about the move.

Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa wrote: “Every single penny of this needs to go to the families.

“Secondly, we need clarification as to if there’s any allocated emergency government funding being provided to help the families of the Dagenham fire, or are we relying on GoFundMe now?”

Jonny Ross, a BBC 5 Live commentator, wrote: “A council is now asking people to donate on GoFundMe after a major incident. What happened to councils having money for a rainy day like this?”

Campaigner Tito Mogaji-Williams added: “We pay taxes. We have a government. We deserve better. Barking and Dagenham deserves better than begging online, especially for cladding that the government should have sorted long ago.”

However, author and professor Lucy Easthope said the council is trying to “make sure there is a main legitimate fund set up quickly so that lots of rogue ones don’t spring up”.