The Competition and Markets Authority has asked Barratt and Redrow to submit proposals to address its concerns following the first phase of its inquiry into their potential merger #UKhousing

However, after the deal emerged, the CMA announced that it was looking into the potential acquisition over potential harm to the market, and launched a phase-one merger inquiry.

The combined group will have capacity to build “in excess” of 22,000 homes a year and is expected to bring in annual revenues of around £7.5bn, they said in a filing published earlier this year.

If the house builders can ease the watchdog’s concerns about the £2.5bn deal potentially creating a lack of competition in a local area, they will be able to avoid the merger being subject to an in-depth investigation by the CMA.

Following the inquiry, the CMA has concerns that the merger could lead to a lack of competition in one area around a Barratt development in Whitchurch, including nearby towns such as Nantwich, Ellesmere and Market Drayton.

The watchdog found that both house builders hold a high combined share of land in the catchment area and if the deal goes ahead, it could lead to higher house prices and lower-quality homes.

However, the CMA also found that once the deal is complete, the merged business will continue to face competition from rivals nationally and in all other overlapping local areas.

The inquiry did not raise UK-wide competition concerns, but the CMA said it was aware that “there may be further consolidation amongst house builders” and was “committed to carefully assessing mergers in the housebuilding market further, both on a national and local level”.

Barratt and Redrow now have the opportunity to submit proposals which address the CMA’s concerns and to avoid the deal moving to an in-depth phase-two review.