Barratt and Redrow waive CMA approval to complete merger this week

The watchdog found that both house builders hold a high combined share of land in the catchment area and if the deal goes ahead, it could lead to higher house prices and lower-quality homes.

Barratt and Redrow have been asked to submit proposals that address the CMA’s concerns and to avoid the deal moving to an in-depth phase-two review.

On Monday 19 August, Barratt announced that the merger would be completed this week, despite clearance from the CMA being a condition of it.

In a stock market update, it said the completion would remove “uncertainty” for employees and supply chain and wider stakeholder groups of both businesses.

It said the completion would “allow us to accelerate the creation of an exceptional UK homebuilder in terms of quality, service and sustainability, which in turn can accelerate the delivery of high-quality, sustainable homes and communities for customers across the UK, addressing the country’s need for homes”.

It added: “In accordance with the CMA’s standard practice and following completion, Barratt and Redrow expect the CMA to impose an initial enforcement order [IEO] on the parties, preventing any action which might prejudice the CMA’s process.

“As a result of the IEO, whilst integration planning can continue, Barratt and Redrow would be prevented from integrating their two businesses, until the proposed undertakings have been agreed with the CMA or the CMA otherwise agrees to such actions taking place.”

Barratt said it intended to begin “full integration as soon as practicable and permissible”.

The house builders’ boards agreed the deal in February.