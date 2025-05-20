Barratt London to build 728 super-efficient homes in ‘UK’s biggest Passivhaus roll-out’

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House builder Barratt London has announced plans to build 728 Passivhaus homes in the capital, including affordable homes.
The developer said it was rolling out new ‘Lo-E homes’ to “deliver sustainable new homes at scale” in London and “exceed Passivhaus standards”.
Passivhaus is an international quality standard for buildings designed to be highly energy efficient. Passivhaus homes make use of triple glazing, airtightness, mechanical ventilation and green heat systems.
Barratt London will submit plans for an initial 728 Lo-E homes at its High Barnet and Acton’s Bollo Lane developments, which will be delivered in partnership with Places for London, the property-owning arm of Transport for London, in what is believed to be one of the biggest roll-outs of Passivhaus homes in the UK.
Craig Carson, managing director at Barratt West London, told Inside Housing that the house builder was currently focusing on the roll-out of Lo-E in its London portfolio because “building types, regulatory and sustainability requirements” in the capital present “challenges and opportunities” for testing and scaling sustainable high-density homes.
Key components in Barratt’s design for the new homes include carefully engineered facades that limit heat from solar gain and climate-resilient air tempering to filter and improve air quality.
According to the house builder, a typical resident is predicted to save around two-thirds on their heating bills, compared with today’s district heating system that relies on energy from a central source. This is around a 75% reduction in heating energy, and as much as 90% saving in carbon emissions.
The scheme at High Barnet will be delivered through the West London Partnership, a £1.9bn collaboration between Barratt London and Places for London that will build more than 4,000 new homes over the next 10 years.
A site at High Barnet station will deliver approximately 300 new homes alongside small-scale commercial properties, with a target to deliver 40% affordable homes.
The second phase of Bollo Lane, a development also being delivered through the West London Partnership, will create 455 Passivhaus homes. The 900-home development near Acton Town Tube station will feature new green spaces, as well as improvements to pedestrian and cycling facilities and new commercial opportunities for local businesses.
Mr Carson said: “At Barratt London, we are committed to leading the way, delivering high-quality homes that are better for both people and the planet, and the roll-out of Passivhaus at all of [our] London developments is a great example of this.
“Our new Lo-E homes will help to tackle fuel poverty, mitigate against future temperature rises, reduce carbon and go a huge way in helping support the country’s ambition to become net zero.
“We are currently focusing on the roll-out of Lo-E in our London portfolio because the building types, regulatory and sustainability requirements in the capital, and urban density present unique challenges and opportunities for testing and scaling sustainable high-density homes.
“That said, our commitment to sustainability is nationwide. For instance, our collaboration with Saint-Gobain and the University of Salford on the Energy House 2.0 concept home highlights our efforts to develop and test low-carbon homes that can be adapted across regions and house types. Insights gained from our work on the Passivhaus project in London will help inform future roll-outs across Barratt Redrow developments.”
A Places for London spokesperson told Inside Housing: “Working together as the West London Partnership, we and Barratt London are looking to deliver Passivhaus-certified homes where possible. We are dedicated to delivering sustainable homes to support London’s continued growth while taking action against the climate crisis.”
Attzaz Rashid, head of design at Barratt London and the lead for the Lo-E homes initiative, said: “Our ambition with Lo-E homes is to deliver homes that don’t just meet standards, but meaningfully surpass them. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to innovation in housing and climate resilience. Lo-E homes represent a new benchmark in high-density design, fusing functionality, sustainability and comfort at scale.”
Joel Callow, founding director of Passivhaus design firm Beyond Carbon, said: “There is currently no firm commitment from any other volume house builders, that we are aware of, to deliver certified Passivhaus at this scale.”
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