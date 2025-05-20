Barratt London to build 728 super-efficient homes in ‘UK’s biggest Passivhaus roll-out’

Barratt London will submit plans for an initial 728 Lo-E homes at its High Barnet and Acton’s Bollo Lane developments, which will be delivered in partnership with Places for London, the property-owning arm of Transport for London, in what is believed to be one of the biggest roll-outs of Passivhaus homes in the UK.

Passivhaus is an international quality standard for buildings designed to be highly energy efficient. Passivhaus homes make use of triple glazing, airtightness, mechanical ventilation and green heat systems.

The developer said it was rolling out new ‘Lo-E homes’ to “deliver sustainable new homes at scale” in London and “exceed Passivhaus standards”.

Craig Carson, managing director at Barratt West London, told Inside Housing that the house builder was currently focusing on the roll-out of Lo-E in its London portfolio because “building types, regulatory and sustainability requirements” in the capital present “challenges and opportunities” for testing and scaling sustainable high-density homes.

Key components in Barratt’s design for the new homes include carefully engineered facades that limit heat from solar gain and climate-resilient air tempering to filter and improve air quality.

According to the house builder, a typical resident is predicted to save around two-thirds on their heating bills, compared with today’s district heating system that relies on energy from a central source. This is around a 75% reduction in heating energy, and as much as 90% saving in carbon emissions.

The scheme at High Barnet will be delivered through the West London Partnership, a £1.9bn collaboration between Barratt London and Places for London that will build more than 4,000 new homes over the next 10 years.

A site at High Barnet station will deliver approximately 300 new homes alongside small-scale commercial properties, with a target to deliver 40% affordable homes.

The second phase of Bollo Lane, a development also being delivered through the West London Partnership, will create 455 Passivhaus homes. The 900-home development near Acton Town Tube station will feature new green spaces, as well as improvements to pedestrian and cycling facilities and new commercial opportunities for local businesses.