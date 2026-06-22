Barratt London’s head of affordable housing Syreeta Robinson-Gayle on how to fix Section 106 and staying optimistic

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Fixing London’s housing problems is still possible, argues Dr Syreeta Robinson-Gayle, head of affordable housing at construction firm Barratt London. Jess McCabe sits down with her to find out more
One in three affordable homes in London are built because of Section 106 planning commitments. To find out what is going on with the capital’s struggle to get homes built, then, one of the best people to talk to is Dr Syreeta Robinson-Gayle.
As head of affordable housing at Barratt London, she is the lead person for the giant house builder’s Section 106 delivery in the capital. Dr Robinson-Gayle is in prime position to talk about the housing crunch in the capital, how to solve it, and how to get Section 106 working better for the sector and residents.
For that reason, Inside Housing has come to Barratt’s Olympic Park offices.
Barratt London is just one part of the mega-builder that is Barratt Redrow, which completed the most homes of any UK house builder last year. The firm handed over 16,565 homes last year, of which 18% were affordable. This drove £5.6bn of revenue last year, and a pre-tax profit of £273.7m.
Around 1,000 of those new homes were delivered by the Barratt London division, of which 203 were affordable.
The offices near Hackney Wick have a brand new feeling, like the wrapping has just been taken off everything – rather like a new build home. Barratt London is the house builder’s London brand, but it is split into two regional divisions, each working on about five to 10 developments at a time. The team in these offices covers the east of the city.
In the past few years, housing associations have increasingly wanted to cut their reliance on Section 106 and develop their own projects from land purchase onwards. Dr Robinson-Gayle is, perhaps unsurprisingly, an advocate for the homes that come through planning requirements.
“Section 106 is a very efficient and effective mechanism for delivering new homes,” she says. “I think it also meets one of our big aims as a society, which is that we provide mixed communities – and a city like London wouldn’t be the city it is if it didn’t provide mixed communities.”
Barratt’s involvement in the affordable sector is purely through the delivery of Section 106 homes – unlike some builders that have dipped their toes into grant and setting up their own registered providers.
London has seen development numbers crash over the past year or so: only 6,325 homes in total were started in the first three months of this year. But Barratt London has been relatively insulated from these ups and downs.
“Post-Covid, we have delivered roughly the same amount of homes annually as we’ve gone along,” Dr Robinson-Gayle says. She shares data back to 2023 showing that the division has delivered roughly 200 affordable homes every year.
Still, the firm, along with the rest of the sector, is still feeling the effects of the slump, which she puts down to the continued aftermath of the pandemic when construction slowed down, as well as the sharp inflation in building material costs from the start of the Ukraine war in 2022.
“Every time the industry slows down, we lose capacity, and it makes it harder and harder to... ratchet it back up when we’re back in the business of building,” she notes, pointing out that development projects take years and the impact of macroeconomic shocks can also take years to play out.
Without wanting to rehash a list of issues that is now becoming very familiar for Inside Housing readers, you can add to this the increased costs of finance, new building safety regulations and stronger requirements for social landlords to spend their money on existing homes.
And house builders, like housing providers, have been absorbing the costs of the building safety crisis. Barratt Redrow spent more than £100m on building safety remediation in the 2025-26 financial year, and projected another £250m this year.
Central government and the Greater London Authority (GLA) took action to stimulate housebuilding in the capital at the end of 2025 and the start of this year, with two packages of emergency measures designed to boost London housebuilding. This has combined with an uptick in delivery as the 2021-26 Affordable Homes Programme ended, and the government’s new £39bn grant package has opened for bids.
The intervention has been working, Dr Robinson-Gayle says. “Did it have the desired effect? I think the answer is yes.” For homes backed by the GLA’s grant, there is some evidence of recovery, with starts rising by 135%.
One of the emergency measures allows developers to cut the percentage of affordable homes in their projects. What does Barratt make of this decision?
“I wouldn’t like to second-guess how complicated being an RP is, and the set of skills that are required to be an RP. I don’t think it’s a thing you can do lightly”
“We’re in a position where demand is low and viability is under pressure, so you have to pull all of the levers that you have available to you,” Dr Robinson-Gayle says. She paraphrases Tom Copley, London’s deputy mayor for housing, pointing out that “10% of something is better than 40% of nothing”.
Barratt London decided not to cut Section 106 percentages on its projects in response to the emergency measures.
“We’ve held roughly the same percentage of affordable housing as we had before, because providing affordable housing on site has other benefits... to do with return on capital and speed of delivery, because essentially you have a buyer for a large portion of your site.”
“I would say, in terms of how we view London as a business, we are still buying new sites,” she adds.
Barratt London also comes across as an advocate of the mixed-tenure communities that, thanks to planning rules, it has a hand in delivering. When our conversation turns to “poor doors” controversies, which have seen affordable housing residents on some Section 106 sites locked out of some amenities, Dr Robinson-Gayle says she is proud to say none of Barratt London’s projects have been singled out.
“What we do want is that if you’re a child who lives on the site, you experience that site in the same way, no matter what tenure of block you have lived in,” she says.
Partly for this reason, Barratt London does not favour offsite contributions – when the developer gives a cash sum to the council to build affordable homes elsewhere, rather than include them on the site.
“We do consider them where they’re necessary, but they’re not our preference. I don’t think they shouldn’t be anybody’s preference,” Dr Robinson-Gayle says. “They should definitely be the last-ditch thing that you go for.”
Given resource constraints at councils, this could lead to significant delay in the supply of affordable homes, she argues.
Unlike some developers and house builders, Barratt has not so far been tempted to set up its own for-profit registered provider (RP) to take up the Section 106 homes from its projects, and become a landlord itself. “I’m sure there have been discussions,” Dr Robinson-Gayle says, but the focus of Barratt is on building the homes.
“I wouldn’t like to second-guess how complicated being an RP is, and the set of skills that are required to be an RP. I don’t think it’s a thing you can do lightly,” she says.
“We have a thing that we do [building homes]; we’re quite good at the thing that we do. And we focus on that thing. And then what we’d like is some other partners who do the other things.”
Instead, Dr Robinson-Gayle is focused on working with housing associations, for-profits and councils willing to take the affordable homes the builder delivers.
Barratt London recently sold more than 300 Section 106 homes from its Colindale development in north London to asset manager Legal & General. And foundations just went in for The Lanes in Wandsworth, south-west London. Wandle Housing Association is taking 95 social rent homes and 125 shared ownership homes on the site.
“I think we value smaller partners as much as we value larger ones,” Dr Robinson-Gayle says. “For us there’s really no difference, as long as the RP is well managed, and we know that we’ve got a good long-term partner to look after the sites.”
Dr Robinson-Gayle comes across as a believer in and advocate for affordable housing. She grew up on the Boundary Road estate in Walthamstow. Last year, Inside Housing’s editor Martin Hilditch revisited the estate with Dr Robinson-Gayle, who lived there during the period it was regenerated, along with Peabody’s chief executive Ian McDermott, who worked on the regeneration.
Dr Robinson-Gayle had an indirect route into the housing world, however. “I’m an engineer by background, and I think I’ve always been interested in buildings,” she says. She started off working on commercial office buildings in Hong Kong and the Middle East.
At one point she was commuting to Germany by plane, to work for a cladding company. “It was the right time of my life to be doing this sort of malarkey, they were an enjoyable crew as well,” she recalls, laughing. “Topping-out ceremonies would involve lots of smuggled beer and Leberkäse.”
In 2006 she went to work for Martin Arnold, a building surveyor firm in south London, which worked on both commercial property and affordable housing. And she found she liked the sector.
“I think that the affordable housing sector does not pat itself on the back enough for the amount of homes that it delivers and the amount of skill that it takes to do it. It is quite self-deprecating as a sector, and I don’t think it claps itself as on the back quite as much as commercial development does,” she says.
“I’m old enough that some of the buildings I’ve built have been taken down,” she says with a laugh, referring to commercial buildings, which typically have a shorter lifespan. By contrast, she says of housing, “[the appeal is] the longevity, it’s the fact that you can have such a positive impact on people’s lives. It’s really good. [It’s] such a good sector to be part of.”
Dr Robinson-Gayle has a doctorate from Brunel University in environmental engineering, which focused on energy consumption and how it is affected by the construction type. So it’s probably no surprise that she lights up when we start to talk about Passivhaus, which Barratt London has promised to roll out across its projects in the capital.
The builder has a landmark 900-home Passivhaus project underway, Bollo Lane in Ealing, west London. Half the homes will be affordable, and it is Europe’s largest Passivhaus scheme to date. Barratt has also been sharing learnings from the project with the wider sector.
“I think it’s been done in a really useful way that actually will improve build quality and quality of life simultaneously, and isn’t massively more expensive than the way that we used to do things, which is rare,” Dr Robinson-Gayle enthuses.
“Essentially it’s something that anyone could replicate.”
Coming back to the issue of Section 106 homes, though, Dr Robinson-Gayle still feels there is room to improve the process. Barratt has spoken out in the past about the issue of unsold Section 106 homes, and argues that more is needed to support smaller developers in particular, which have been struggling a lot more than the bigger builders to offload some of these homes.
“Where RPs have merged and become larger, they’ve become less interested in taking smaller numbers of affordable homes”
Data from Homes England’s clearing house for Section 106 homes in search of a buyer suggests a list of reasons for why some developers are struggling to find affordable housing buyers. These include “location, design, tenure, wrong homes in the wrong place... and price point”, according to recent comments from Dilys Jones, assistant director of affordable housing growth at the agency.
But Dr Robinson-Gayle has some specific ideas on how to fix the issue. She is an advocate for earlier involvement of housing providers in the process, along with councils and developers – potentially on a regional basis.
“It would assist smaller developers that don’t have the additional staff, essentially to carry out my role,” she notes.
Dr Robinson-Gayle also feels more can be done about the issue of developments with a smaller number of Section 106 homes on offer.
“If you’ve got fewer than 50 homes, it’s actually quite difficult to find an RP to take them,” she says. This is because it takes the same amount of work and development capacity for a housing provider to acquire 10 homes as it does to acquire 100 homes.
“Where RPs have merged and become larger, they’ve become less interested in taking smaller numbers of affordable homes,” she says. “And we have resolved that by aggregating them together into portfolios, so that they are more appealing to larger RPs.”
Homes England or the GLA could take over this role of aggregator, she argues.
And, Dr Robinson-Gayle is at pains to point out, it’s a lot easier for bigger builders like Barratt to work with housing associations on adapting Section 106 plans to make them fit what the landlord actually wants to buy – which often means changing the project to meet the landlord’s maintenance requirements.
Dr Robinson-Gayle points out one unintended consequence of the new building safety regulations: on projects that fall under the remit of the regulator, it’s much harder for Barratt to vary homes under development to meet the specific requirements of housing providers that want to take the homes.
“It also actually makes our relationship with RPs slightly more difficult, really. Why? Because if an RP requested change... we have less flexibility and less ability to respond to them on buildings that are covered by the regulator.”
Any changes could mean a lengthy and expensive process of resubmitting plans.
The mismatch between some projects delivered by developers in Section 106 agreements, and what housing associations want to buy, is an issue that Inside Housing has reported at length.
“What we really need is for RPs, local authorities and developers to talk to each other more about what we can deliver,” Dr Robinson-Gayle argues.
The system rubbed along fine when demand from the housing sector for Section 106 homes was higher. “But now that the demand is lower, we actually have got a problem, because now [developers] are being stuck with Section 106s that they can’t dispose of, which is a problem.
“Because they’ve completed homes, and there are lots of people desperate for homes, and you still need... an intermediate step, that is not working.”
Another factor impacting Section 106 and London development in general is the number of housing association mergers. Even though they are often aiming to unlock a bigger development pipeline than the constituent organisations could have managed on their own, Dr Robinson-Gayle doesn’t necessarily see this playing out.
“I think that the evidence is against that,” she says. “What they do have is the capacity to carry out land-led schemes, but in terms of their capacity to soak up Section 106 [homes], that hasn’t increased as the numbers of them have decreased.”
Underlining all this, though, is the low demand for new homes – particularly flats in London. Analysis of Land Registry data earlier in June found that nearly half of studio and one-bed flats in London are now selling at a loss, with leasehold problems playing a significant role.
This has led to calls to stimulate the housing market by supporting buyers, along the lines of a new wave of Help to Buy. This policy – a combination of low-cost loans for first-time buyers of new build homes and mortgage guarantees – was introduced in 2013 by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government.
“I think it’s easy to get distracted away from the fact that it is the most support that the sector has had for a long time, and I think that we should not be negative about our ability to get on and deliver”
But critics argue that it merely inflated house prices. This position was bolstered by an Institute for Fiscal Studies report in April, which concluded that the policy mostly helped wealthier buyers.
Dr Robinson-Gayle is not convinced. “I would actually disagree, because what it did was it kept the construction industry moving, which also meant we delivered affordable homes,” she says. “And if you look at the amount of affordable homes we delivered during the Help to Buy period... it’s a massive number of homes.”
She also points out that the economic backdrop is vastly different: back in the 2010s, Help to Buy combined with low interest rates, which doesn’t apply now.
“I think you can see when there is lack of demand, it’s back to the ‘10% of nothing is nothing’,” she adds, referencing Mr Copley’s comments again.
The local elections in May saw a changing of the political guard in many London boroughs, but Dr Robinson-Gayle doesn’t expect this to lead to a change of direction in housing.
“The political change will not impact the needs of Londoners, which should be the paramount concern of whatever kind of local government your area has. That’s not changed overnight. That didn’t change on 7 May; the number of Londoners that are homeless and living in temporary accommodation is massive and remains massive.”
But ultimately, Dr Robinson-Gayle is positive about where London is headed and the city’s ability to solve the trickiest problems, such as the 20% of children living in temporary accommodation.
Chat in the housing sector has got a bit negative at times, particularly given some of the statistics on housebuilding and resulting headlines about a freeze of London development. But Dr Robinson-Gayle argues that the measures put in place are having an impact, and that the sector should remember the optimism over the government’s package of grant, planning changes and other measures designed to boost building.
“I think it’s easy to get distracted away from the fact that it is the most support that the sector has had for a long time, and I think that we should not be negative about our ability to get on and deliver,” she says.
“The wind is still at our back. There is everything to do, and it’s so important that we do it. It’s not a thing we should give up lightly.”
Dr Syreeta Robinson-Gayle is speaking at Housing 2026, during the session ‘Developing London for national growth’ on 23 June at 10.25am, in the London Theatre. Find out more below
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