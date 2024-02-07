Barratt strikes £2.5bn deal to acquire rival Redrow

In a market announcement today, the companies said their boards have reached agreement on terms of an all-share offer from Barratt.

The combined group will be known as Barratt Redrow. It will have capacity to build “in excess” of 22,000 homes a year and is expected to bring in annual revenues of around £7.5bn, the filing said.

The listed firms said the tie-up will bring together their “highly complementary geographic footprints” and “accelerate the delivery” of new homes.