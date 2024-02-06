Barton House: council was aware of ‘structural’ issues more than a year before evacuation

Around 400 residents of the 98-flat block were forced to leave last November after a survey found “major structural faults”.

But the council had previously received a report in August 2022 which flagged “structural issues” at Barton House, it revealed in response to a written question tabled last month.

“On receipt of the report, Bristol officers determined that the risks presented could be mitigated,” the council said in its response.

“Indeed, at the time there were already mitigations in place, including no piped gas supply to flats and a waking watch in place.”