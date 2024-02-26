Barton House: fire expert raises concerns over safety report as residents return

A fire expert has claimed that “too much is being assumed” in the surveys on Barton House despite residents being told it is safe to return #UKhousing

In his letter, Mr Tarling laid out a number of concerns about the structure of the building and the nature of the latest survey reports by consultancies Arup and Ridge.

Around 400 residents of the 98-flat building, which is Bristol’s oldest tower block, were forced to leave in November after a survey found “major structural faults” .

It has come as residents of Barton House have been returning, some reluctantly, after Bristol City Council said that surveys, as well as assurance from Avon Fire and Rescue Service, meant it was “safe” for them to go back.

Arnold Tarling, a fire safety expert and chartered surveyor, has sounded the alarm about the 15-storey block in a letter to the Tower Blocks UK group.

One issue, Mr Tarling wrote, is “failure to inspect the external envelope and common parts of the building over the last three months – or earlier”.

He added: “In my opinion too much is being assumed.”

For example, he said: “They use an assumption, that could have been checked on site, to suggest that the steelwork is 98% utilised and conclude that a 17KPa blast will not over utilise the steel structure.”

A 17KPa explosion is regarded as the lowest impact that occurs on a building and is the minimum set for calculations, according to Mr Tarling.

Barton House was built in the late 1950s and is a large-panel system (LPS) building, according to Bristol Council.

LPS was a construction method mainly used in the 1960s and 1970s in which blocks were built using large, pre-fabricated concrete slabs.

A high-profile incident in 1968 saw Ronan Point, an LPS tower block in east London, partly collapse following a gas explosion only two months after it had opened. Four people died and 17 others were injured.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Bristol Council had been told in a surveyor’s report about structural issues at Barton House 15 months before the tower block was evacuated.