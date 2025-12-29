Five years ago, Bath and North East Somerset Council declared both a climate and ecological emergency and set itself tight timeframes to tackle them. Martin Hilditch catches up with its progress #UKhousing

So, several years after the emergency bells were sounded, how is the council’s response going, and what does it mean for housing? Inside Housing took a look at the council’s annual climate and emergency report, presented to a meeting of its cabinet on 13 November, to find out.

The importance the council attaches to these two emergencies is demonstrated by the fact that it has made tackling them “one of our two core policies”.

Regarding the climate emergency, the council wants to take “urgent action” to help to halt it, and it created a climate-emergency strategy that runs through to 2030 as well. As Sarah Warren, deputy leader and cabinet member for climate and sustainable travel, says in the introduction to the strategy, the council has “committed to provide the leadership to enable the Bath and North East Somerset area to become carbon neutral by 2030, as well as doing the same for our own operations”.

The council says it declared an ecological emergency to recognise “the severity of the degradation of the natural environment and loss of wildlife, the consequences of this, and the urgent need to take action to restore nature”. Starting in 2023, it put in place an action plan with the aim of becoming “a nature-positive organisation by 2030”.

Bath and North East Somerset Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and an ecological emergency the following year. Like calling 999 and asking for both the police and ambulance service, the two emergencies have the same root, but require distinct responses.

Tackling the ecological emergency

The council’s ecological-emergency action plan sets out three priorities: first, to increase the extent of land and waterways managed positively for nature; second, to increase the abundance and distribution of key species; and third, to enable more people to access and engage with nature.

In the 2025 progress report, the council states that it is looking to “step up our ambition” when it comes to nature recovery by “better integrating” delivery, including in areas such as planning, regeneration and day-to-day operations.

The council’s approach to delivery has a number of significant implications for the housing sector.

One of the most eye-catching potential changes relates to Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG). Bath and North East Somerset was one of the first local authorities in England to adopt a BNG policy and thus far has established seven off-site habitat banks. That means it has created more than 200 hectares of habitats across the area. The progress update highlights the existing BNG Pathfinder project, which helps the council to “fund nature recovery on council-owned sites through the sale of BNG ‘units’”.

But the biggest BNG news may be to come. As part of its local plan, the council is exploring the possibility of requiring 20% BNG, rather than the mandatory 10%. Planned policies also include a requirement for sustainable drainage systems, requirements for developments to have “more and better” green infrastructure, along with local targets for tree cover.

“Starting in 2023, the council put in place an action plan with the aim of becoming ‘a nature-positive organisation by 2030’”

In this latter area, the council wants to double woodland cover across Bath and North East Somerset. This year, as part of the government’s Plan for Change programme and alongside partners, the council obtained £7.5m of funding for a new national forest – the first to be created for 30 years. The 2,500 hectare woodland will take in parts of Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and the West of England.

In a statement issued when the news was announced in March, Ms Warren said the forest represented “a fantastic opportunity to foster collaboration between local communities, businesses and landowners to drive nature recovery and improve climate resilience across our region”.

One final point worth mentioning is that the council tracks 46 actions when it comes to tackling the ecological emergency – and provides a detailed update on how well each of them is going in its annual progress report. Of those 46 actions, which include looking at the feasibility of a 20% BNG target, the council found it had made progress on 26, completed six since 2023-24 and 87% of all actions “are well underway”.